Friday March 13th Local Sports

MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s basketball team will have to wait to play in the national junior college tournament. The National Junior College Athletic Association made the decision on Thursday to postpone their national basketball championships for the Division II men and women as well as Division I men to Monday April 20th. The NIACC women were originally scheduled to start play in the Division II tournament in Port Huron Michigan on Tuesday. NJCAA president Dr. Christopher Parker in a statement says the postponement is due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of student-athletes and those involved in the championships. The start dates for each tournament are tentative, and the NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions and regulations as it impacts its member institutions and national championship events.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten made the decision late Thursday morning to cancel the men’s conference basketball tournament, with the NCAA later in the day making the decision to cancel not only the men’s and women’s national basketball tournaments, but also the NCAA wrestling tournament that was supposed to be held at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis next week and all other winter and spring championships. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says cancelling the tournament was the right one.
Warren says he’s paid to make tough calls like this one.
Iowa was scheduled to play Minnesota in the tournament’s second round yesterday afternoon.
DES MOINES — Spectator restrictions are in place for today at the boys state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. A statement from the Iowa High School Athletic Association says today’s 3A and 4A consolation finals as well as the championship games in all four classes will be played as scheduled. The Association has coordinated with health officials and the Iowa Events Center throughout this week’s event, with updated guidance requiring the following measures. Only team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, limited credentialed media, and select school spectators will be allowed inside the facility. Each of the participating schools will be allowed up to 100 total entrants to the arena, free of charge, with the Association recommending those entrants are immediate family members. Other spectators and previously scheduled award recipients and visitors will not be permitted.
DES MOINES — Montezuma held off a late comeback attempt by West Fork to win the Class 1A consolation game yesterday morning at the boys state basketball tournament, 78-72, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Kayden Ames had 22 points, fueled by 6-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line, to lead West Fork. Cail Weaver added 16 points while Ian Latham had 13. West Fork ends their season with a 24-4 record. Montezuma was led by Trey Shearer with 27, Cole Watts with 26, and Eddie Burgess with 18.
— 2A consolation Thursday
Camanche 77, Treynor 66
— 3A semifinals Thursday
Norwalk 79, Ballard 61
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55, Clear Creek-Amana 46
— 4A semifinals Thursday
Waukee 68, Ankeny Centennial 62
Ankeny 71, Cedar Falls 57
— Championship Games Friday (numbers are seedings)
1A at 2:00 PM — #2 Bishop Garrigan (24-2) vs. #8 Wapsie Valley (20-7)
2A at 3:45 PM — #1 Boyden-Hull (23-3) vs. #3 North Linn (26-0)
3A at 6:35 PM — #1 Norwalk (23-3) vs. #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-10)
4A at 8:35 PM — #4 Waukee (23-2) vs. #6 Ankeny (20-5)
MASON CITY — The NA3HL has announced the suspension of all competition, including the Fraser Cup playoff competition, until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

News release from North Iowa Bulls:
News release from North Iowa Bulls:
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North American Tier 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) has announced the suspension of all competition, including Fraser Cup playoff competition, until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19, or the “Coronavirus.”
“This is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials,” said North American Hockey League commissioner Mark Frankenfeld. “In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL, and USHL.”
“We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment. Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when we feel it is safe for all of the parties involved. We are currently speaking with the NA3HL members and leadership to determine a further course of action.”
“While public safety remains at the forefront and takes precedent in this situation, we are also mindful of the opportunity that will hopefully be presented to all of our athletes during these important events in the near future.”
This means that North Iowa’s Fraser Cup playoff schedule is currently uncertain, including the West Division semifinal games against the Alexandria Blizzard that were scheduled for this weekend. The North Iowa Bulls are reviewing options for ticket exchanges or possible refunds after more information is made available on game postponements by league officials.
“The health and welfare of our team, staff and fans are very important to us,” said North Iowa Bulls director of business operations Kathee Corsello. ” We realize the temporary postponement of our play off schedule is hard on everyone, but the welfare of all must take priority.”