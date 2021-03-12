Friday March 12 Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Big Ten men’s tournament quarterfinals — Iowa vs. Wisconsin — pre-game 7:00
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — if Iowa wins Friday, Big Ten men’s tournament semifinals — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:30
== Sunday
AM-1300 KGLO — if Iowa wins Saturday, Big Ten men’s tournament championship game — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:30
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball selection show — 5:00-7:00 PM
INDIANAPOLIS —- The 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes play Wisconsin tonight in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. Four of the teams remaining are ranked in the top nine of the latest AP Poll
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Wisconsin advanced with a 75-74 victory over Penn State. As the third seed the Hawkeyes received a double bye.
Senior center Luka Garza says there is plenty on the line even though the Hawkeyes appear headed for a two seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Garza says their goal this weekend is to win a Big Ten title.
The Hawkeyes survived a hard fought 77-73 win over the Badgers last Sunday. Tipoff between Iowa and Wisconsin is scheduled for sometime after 8 o’clock tonight, with the pre-game show starting at about 7 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gabbie Marshall had a career-high 27 points, including seven of 11 from three point range as the Iowa Hawkeye women upset 3rd-seeded Rutgers 73-62 at the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
The Hawkeyes play 7th-seed Michigan State in today’s semifinals. The Spartans stunned second seed Indiana in the quarterfinals.
Mason City native Megan Meyer played just over seven minutes and did not score.
KANSAS CITY — The Iowa State women take the fourth seed into today’s quarterfinal round at the Big 12 Tournament with a game against 5th-seeded Texas. The Longhorns were the only team to sweep the Cyclones during the regular season and ISU coach Bill Fennelly says his team must do a better job on the glass and handling the Texas pressure.
Fennelly says the Texas full court pressure is difficult to prepare for.
Tipoff in Kansas City is scheduled for 10:30 this morning.
DES MOINES — The boys state basketball tournament wraps up today:
== Class 4A
Thursday semifinal — Johnston 64, Cedar Falls 51
Thursday semifinal — Waukee 71, Ames 36
Friday championship at 7:30 PM — Johnston vs. Waukee
== Class 3A
Thursday semifinal — Ballard 74, Davenport Assumption 65
Thursday semifinal — Pella 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32
Friday championship at 5:00 PM — Ballard vs. Pella
== Class 2A
Thursday semifinal — Boyden-Hull 77, Aplington-Parkersburg 66
Thursday semifinal — Western Christian of Hull 56, Des Moines Christian 47
Friday championship at 2:30 PM — Boyden-Hull vs. Western Christian of Hull
== Class 1A
Friday championship at 12:00 PM — North Linn vs. Montezuma
MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped a three-set decision to 6th-ranked Kirkwood last night at home, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23. Grace Tobin led NIACC with 14 kills, seven digs and two aces, while sophomore Becca Steffen had 28 assists with seven digs, three kills and two aces. NIACC drops to 7-7 overall and in the conference and will travel to Indian Hills on Sunday.
IOWA CITY — Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee will take advantage of an added year of eligibility and return for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes. The two-time national champ is 7-0 and top ranked at 125-pounds heading into next week’s NCAA Championships. He is looking forward to competing another year with his teammates.
The Olympic Trials begin April 2nd in Fort Worth, Texas, but for now Lee is focused on the NCAA Championships.
The NCAA tournament starts next Thursday in St. Louis