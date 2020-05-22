Friday local COVID-19 data update — 20 more cases, nine more recovered
DES MOINES — 20 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area.
Looking at the Iowa Department of Public Health’s statistics from 11:00 AM Thursday to 11:00 AM Friday, 12 more cases were added to Wright County’s total, four more in Floyd, as well as single cases in Cerro Gordo, Butler, Hancock, and Winnebago counties.
The 20 new cases brings our listening area total now to 168 — 77 in Wright; 20 in Cerro Gordo; 15 each in Butler and Floyd; 10 each in Hancock and Winnebago; seven each in Franklin and Kossuth; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
Nine more area residents have recovered — five in Floyd, and single cases in Cerro Gordo, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Wright — to make a total now of 63.
Looking at the state’s numbers during the same 11:00 AM Thursday to 11:00 AM Friday timeframe: 16 more deaths were reported for a total now of 419; 461 new cases were reported for a total of 16, 415; and 329 more have recovered to bring that total to 8834.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|1
|Butler
|15
|1
|Floyd
|15
|4
|Franklin
|7
|
|Hancock
|10
|1
|Kossuth
|7
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|10
|1
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|77
|12
|
|
|
|Area Total
|168
|20
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|14
|1
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|8
|5
|Franklin
|5
|
|Hancock
|3
|
|Kossuth
|2
|
|Mitchell
|4
|1
|Winnebago
|6
|1
|Worth
|2
|
|Wright
|7
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|63
|9
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2