      Weather Alert

Friday local COVID-19 data update — 20 more cases, nine more recovered

May 22, 2020 @ 12:43pm

DES MOINES — 20 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area.

Looking at the Iowa Department of Public Health’s statistics from 11:00 AM Thursday to 11:00 AM Friday, 12 more cases were added to Wright County’s total, four more in Floyd, as well as single cases in Cerro Gordo, Butler, Hancock, and Winnebago counties.

The 20 new cases brings our listening area total now to 168 — 77 in Wright; 20 in Cerro Gordo; 15 each in Butler and Floyd; 10 each in Hancock and Winnebago; seven each in Franklin and Kossuth; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.

Nine more area residents have recovered — five in Floyd, and single cases in Cerro Gordo, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Wright — to make a total now of 63.

Looking at the state’s numbers during the same 11:00 AM Thursday to 11:00 AM Friday timeframe: 16 more deaths were reported for a total now of 419; 461 new cases were reported for a total of 16, 415; and 329 more have recovered to bring that total to 8834.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 20 1
Butler 15 1
Floyd 15 4
Franklin 7
Hancock 10 1
Kossuth 7
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 10 1
Worth 3
Wright 77 12
Area Total 168 20

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 14 1
Butler 12
Floyd 8 5
Franklin 5
Hancock 3
Kossuth 2
Mitchell 4 1
Winnebago 6 1
Worth 2
Wright 7 1
Area Total 63 9

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 2
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved