Friday June 4th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball vs. Humboldt — 7:30
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multi-homer games and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when centerfielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball, helping the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Pérez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo and drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ. With the score 5-5 in the seventh, Jarrod Dyson scored from first when Celestino dropped the ball and followed with an errant throw.
FAIRBANK — For the second straight night, Newman had a one-run victory as the Knights beat Wapsie Valley 5-4 in non-conference baseball. Newman trailed 4-2 after three innings but plated a run in the fourth and two in the sixth for the win. Newman is now 8-0 on the season and will return to Top of Iowa Conference action tonight hosting Northwood-Kensett.
— other high school baseball last night
Clear Lake 5, Roland-Story 4
St. Ansgar 11, North Iowa 1
Crestwood 3, Osage 1
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Rockford 7
West Fork 16, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Cedar Falls 15, Charles City 3
MASON CITY — Central Springs pounded out 13 hits as the Panthers beat Mason City 12-0 in six innings last night in non-conference softball. Lizzy Hamand had a homer and three runs batted in while Kaylea Fessler and Carly Ryan also knocked in three. Cooper Klaahsen had 15 strikeouts to pick up the win in the circle for Central Springs, as they improve to 5-0 on the season. Mason City with the loss drops to 1-5 and will travel to the Humboldt tournament tomorrow.
MASON CITY — The Newman softball team scored twice in the sixth to beat Forest City 4-3 in Top of Iowa Conference action last night. Leah Martinez had two runs batted in and picked up the win in the circle, striking out seven. Newman is 7-1 on the season and will host Northwood-Kensett tonight
— other softball last night
Humboldt 12, Clear Lake 2 (5)
Osage 4, Nashua-Plainfield 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17, Rockford 10
St. Ansgar 8, Lake Mills 0
Clarksville 1, North Butler 0
Charles City 13, Oelwein 3
2021 SECOND Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 3, 2021
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 8-1 1
2 Lynnville-Sully 4-2 2
3 Lisbon 5-1 3
4 Collins-Maxwell 4-0 4
5 Sigourney 3-2 5
6 Southeast Warren 8-0 14
7 Wayne 3-4 6
8 Akron-Westfield 5-1 8
9 Newman Catholic 6-1 7
10 Martensdale-St. Marys 5-1 9
11 Exira-EHK 7-0 12
12 Clarksville 4-2 10
13 Turkey Valley 2-0 13
14 North Butler 4-1 NR
15 Lenox 7-2 15
Dropped Out: Twin Cedars (11)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Central Springs 4-0 3
2 Wilton 3-1 4
3 Louisa-Muscatine 2-2 1
4 North Linn 9-0 8
5 Northeast 1-4 2
6 Underwood 7-0 9
7 Ridge View 4-1 7
8 Van Meter 6-2 10
9 Earlham 5-3 5
10 Mount Ayr 3-4 6
11 Iowa City Regina 5-0 12
12 West Monona 7-0 NR
13 North Union 5-0 NR
14 Interstate 35 6-2 NR
15 Durant 4-5 11
Dropped Out: Colfax-Mingo (13), East Marshall (14), Treynor (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 6-0 2
2 Williamsburg 5-1 1
3 Mount Vernon 6-0 3
4 West Burlington/Notre Dame 9-0 4
5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6-0 8
6 Anamosa 5-1 10
7 Roland-Story 4-0 15
8 Atlantic 4-1 5
9 West Liberty 4-2 7
10 Spirit Lake 6-3 9
11 Solon 6-2 NR
12 Sioux Center 5-0 NR
13 Humboldt 3-1 13
14 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2-0 NR
15 Saydel 6-1 NR
Dropped Out: West Lyon (11), Clarke (12), Nevada (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-3 6
2 Winterset 8-1 1
3 Fairfield 2-2 3
4 Benton 5-0 11
5 ADM 7-1 10
6 Norwalk 4-2 5
7 Carlisle 5-3 7
8 North Polk 4-2 NR*
9 North Scott 2-3 4
10 West Delaware 2-1 2
11 Boone 7-1 NR
12 Charles City 4-2 9
13 Grinnell 4-2 NR
14 Harlan 6-2 13
15 Marion 6-2 15
Dropped Out: Xavier (8), Creston (12), Burlington (14)
Note: North Polk was inadvertently listed in 3A in the initial set of rankings
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Muscatine 4-0 2
2 Fort Dodge 6-3 1
3 Waukee 5-1 3
4 Indianola 6-1 4
5 West Des Moines Valley 6-2 6
6 Iowa City High 3-1 5
7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 7
8 Johnston 7-1 10
9 Pleasant Valley 1-2 9
10 Iowa City Liberty 5-3 8
11 Ankeny Centennial 5-3 11
12 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-2 NR
13 Ankeny 5-1 13
14 Bettendorf 3-4 12
15 Southeast Polk 2-3 14
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (15)
MASON CITY — The new Mason City Toros Tier 3 junior hockey team has named its first coach. Nick Bruneteau recently finished a six-year pro playing career that included stops in the United States as well as Norway, Germany and Italy. The Omaha native comes to north-central Iowa from the central Europe-based Alps Hockey League. He prepped at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault Minnesota before going to the University of Vermont. After playing for the Reading Royals and Indianapolis Fuel of the East Coast Hockey League, he finished his pro career with five seasons in Europe. The Toros are taking over the spot of the North Iowa Bulls in the NA3HL as the Bulls are moving next season to the Tier 2 North American Hockey League.
IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says Jordan Bohannon was on the court as the Hawkeyes began summer workouts today. Bohannon suffered a head injury last month after he was assaulted in Iowa City.
McCaffery expects Bohannon to play off guard next season. With losses from last season and the uncertainty over the future of Joe Wieskamp, McCaffery says the Hawkeyes need a good three point shooter.
McCaffery says junior guard Joe Toussaint was not on the court today. Toussaint is recovering from off-season ankle surgery but should return to the court soon.
McCaffery says he is not sure what factors will determine whether Joe Wieskamp remains in the NBA Draft or returns for his senior season.