Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2022 Clear Lake Summer Sports on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Poll Locator
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Friday June 3rd “The Midday Report”
Jun 3, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday June 3rd
KGLO News
·
Friday June 3 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Shooting at Mason City campground investigated
Judge rules Mason City man accused of 2020 shooting incident remains incompetent to stand trial
Clear Lake man charged with attempted murder after trying to run down two people who were on a motorcycle
Band Festival awards handed out
Former Mason City restaurant manager accused of stealing money to plead guilty
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2022 Clear Lake Summer Sports on KRIB
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Poll Locator
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us