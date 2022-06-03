Friday June 3rd Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Toronto — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at Humboldt — 7:30
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Toronto — pre-game 1:30, first pitch 2:05
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Toronto — Inside Twins 11:30, pre-game 12:00, first pitch 12:35
DETROIT (AP) — Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the surging Detroit Tigers held on to beat the slumping Minnesota Twins 3-2. Cameron’s 416-foot shot to left-center came off Emilio Pagan. Alex Lange gave up two walks and struck out one in the pivotal eighth inning and Gregory Soto earned his 10th save. AL Central-leading Minnesota has lost seven of 10 games and is still the division’s only team with a winning record. The fourth-place Tigers have won seven of their last nine games after a poor start this season.
DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Twins television broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molester” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game. As Minnesota played Detroit, Kaat said Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers. He called him “Nestor the Molester” and complimented his ability to manipulate “angles and different speeds.” Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse spoke with Kaat after the broadcast and said the former pitcher planned to contact Cortes directly. Morse said Kaat “meant no ill will.” Cortes told The Associated Press that “people make mistakes” and that he wasn’t offended by Kaat’s comment.
MASON CITY — Newman scored four runs each in the first and third innings and plated five runs each in the second and fourth innings in an 18-6, five-inning win at home last night over Wapsie Valley, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Toby Keston only allowed one earned run in four innings of work to pick up the win, while Nash Holmgaard was three for four with five runs batted in. Newman improves to 11-1 overall and will travel to Northwood-Kensett tonight for a conference contest before traveling down to West Des Moines on Saturday to play in the Dowling Classic.
— high school baseball last night
Ames 3, Mason City High 1; Mason City High 4, Ames 3
Forest City 6, Central Springs 3
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8, West Fork 1
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, Rockford 10
St. Ansgar 14, North Iowa 0
New Hampton 6, Charles City 1
Algona 2, Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 1
ALLISON — Newman pounded out 13 hits to beat 9th-ranked in Class 1A North Butler 9-3 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division softball last night in Allison. Madi Elwood was 3-for-4 with three RBI while Emma Weiner and Ellyse Ball each knocked in two in the win. The Knights then dropped an 8-0 decision to Columbus of Waterloo. Newman is 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference and will travel to Northwood-Kensett tonight. North Butler fell to Columbus 12-0 in their part of the softball triangular.
— other high school softball last night
Ames 12-8, Mason City High 0-7
Humboldt 9, Clear Lake 3
West Fork 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12, Rockford 9
Lake Mills 8, St. Ansgar 3
Collins-Maxwell 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
IOWA CITY — Iowa forward Kris Murray says he is happy with his decision to return for his junior season. Murray tested the NBA Draft process after a sophomore season in which he averaged nearly 10 points and more than four rebounds per game.
Murray says he learned a lot about the areas in which he needs to improve.
Murray says the NBA workouts have helped him improve his game.
Murray says an area he has worked on is decision making.
Kris’ identical twin brother Keegan, a first-team All-American, is anticipated to be a top ten pick in the NBA Draft on June 23rd.
CLEVELAND — Seven current and two incoming Iowa wrestlers will compete in the under-23 and under-20 US Team Trials starting today. All of the competitors are out to earn a spot on the US team that will compete at the World Championships.
That’s Iowa coach Tom Brands who says the trials offer outstanding competition.
Brands says several wrestlers who hope to be in the Hawkeye lineup next season will be taking part.
The competition takes place in suburban Cleveland