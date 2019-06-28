Friday June 28th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — 7:30

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly for Tampa Bay in the 18th inning to break a tie that lasted since the second, and the Rays pulled away from Minnesota for a 5-2 victory to avoid being swept in a series by the Twins for the first time in 13 years. Ryan Yarbrough was the eighth reliever and 22nd player used by the Rays during the game that lasted 5:42 after rain delayed the first pitch by 57 minutes. Yarbrough threw three scoreless innings for the victory. Ryne Harper took the loss for the Twins.

== The Twins are off to Chicago to start a week-long road trip. They’ll face the White Sox at 7:10 tonight, with a 6:30 pre-game show on KGLO. Saturday’s start is at 3:10 with a 2:30 pre-game show. Sunday it’s Inside Twins at 12:00, the pre-game at 12:30, with the first pitch at 1:10, all on KGLO.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco is a bona fide candidate for the American League Most Valuable Player Award, on pace to shatter his career highs in nearly every offensive category and has been worth every penny of the five-year extension that he inked during the offseason.

Now, Polanco can add All-Star starting shortstop to his growing list of accolades after he was announced as the winner of the Starters Election on Thursday.

Polanco, who led AL shortstops in voting throughout the Primary round, also led the Starters Election from start to finish and earned 42 percent of the vote, winning the starting job by a comfortable margin over Gleyber Torres of the Yankees (31.2 percent) and Carlos Correa of the Astros (26.8 percent).

Polanco is the first Twins player elected to start a Midsummer Classic since Joe Mauer started at catcher in the 2013 All-Star Game in New York. He could also become the first Minnesota infielder to start since Roy Smalley earned the start at shortstop in the 1979 All-Star Game.

— high school baseball Thursday

Newman 9, Estherville Lincoln Central 2

2019 SIXTH Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 27, 2019

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Collins-Maxwell 17-1 1

2 Lisbon 21-5 2

3 Clarksville 23-1 3

4 Newell-Fonda 28-5 4

5 BCLUW 20-9 6

6 Akron-Westfield 18-10 5

7 AGWSR 16-5 7

8 Lynnville-Sully 20-5 8

9 Bishop Garrigan 23-5 9

10 Janesville 13-6 10

11 West Harrison 22-2 11

12 South O’Brien 21-3 14

13 Twin Cedars 24-3 13

14 Westwood 22-9 12

15 Belle Plaine 18-7 NR

Dropped Out: North Mahaska (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 North Linn 30-3 1

2 Durant 21-6 2

3 Pleasantville 22-6 3

4 Jesup 21-6 4

5 West Monona 21-4 5

6 Central Springs 22-6 6

7 Wilton 15-11 8

8 Iowa City Regina 11-13 7

9 East Marshall 21-4 12

10 Beckman Catholic 21-11 11

11 Alta-Aurelia 15-6 9

12 West Sioux 21-5 10

13 Mount Ayr 13-2 15

14 Van Meter 20-8 NR

15 Colfax-Mingo 18-4 NR

Dropped Out: West Lyon (13), Ogden (14)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Davenport Assumption 26-1 1

2 Louisa-Muscatine 26-2 2

3 Humboldt 21-2 3

4 West Liberty 18-1 4

5 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 25-3 5

6 Treynor 20-1 6

7 Albia 18-3 7

8 Anamosa 23-3 9

9 Solon 20-12 8

10 Camanche 24-4 10

11 Williamsburg 26-9 14

12 New Hampton 22-5 11

13 Mount Vernon 22-9 12

14 West Burlington/Notre Dame 18-7 NR

15 Atlantic 21-6 13

Dropped Out: Spirit Lake (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Carlisle 23-3 1

2 Charles City 28-0 3

3 ADM 21-5 2

4 North Scott 18-8 4

5 Independence 25-10 7

6 West Delaware 22-8 8

7 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-10 5

8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-3 6

9 Ballard 22-8 9

10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-9 10

11 Norwalk 17-8 11

12 Mount Pleasant 16-6 13

13 Central DeWitt 22-7 12

14 Winterset 14-12 NR

15 Webster City 16-5 15

Dropped Out: Boone (14)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Waukee 26-3 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 22-5 2

3 Fort Dodge 21-5 3

4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 26-2 4

5 Iowa City High 25-6 5

6 Indianola 21-4 6

7 Johnston 21-8 8

8 Ottumwa 24-4 7

9 Muscatine 19-7 10

10 Pleasant Valley 17-10 9

11 Dubuque Hempstead 22-6 14

12 Des Moines East 18-9 15

13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-9 11

14 Bettendorf 16-10 13

15 Southeast Polk 17-12 12

Dropped Out: None

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A legendary icon of success is leaving the Waldorf campus after 47 years in athletic administration with the Warriors as Director of Athletics Denny Jerome announced he will retire in August.

The search for the next Director of Athletics at Waldorf is currently underway.

A 1970 graduate of then-Waldorf College who earned his Bachelor’s at Concordia-Morehead (Minn.) and Master’s at University of Northern Iowa, Jerome served as the Warriors’ Director of Athletics from 1980-2010, then returned to that role from 2016-19.

During his time leading the Waldorf athletic programs, Jerome created the Waldorf Athletic Department handbook, established the All-Sports recognition program, orchestrated the building project for the John K. and Louise Hanson Fieldhouse/Forest City YMCA, established the Waldorf Athletic Hall of Fame and served as the induction committee chair through 2019, orchestrated renovation of the Cycle Sat building to the Waldorf Athletic Center, and led the Warriors transition from a junior college to the NAIA and four-year competition.

AMES — At least one college football preview magazine says the high expectations surrounding the Iowa State football program are justified. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview calls the Cyclones a dark horse in the Big 12 race. ISU has 16 starters back from last year’s team that finished 8-5 after a loss to Washington State in the Alamo Bowl, making the Cyclones one of the nation’s most experienced teams.

“And that is despite losing David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler”, said Steele. “Brock Purdy is back. They have a veteran offensive line for once under Matt Campbell and defensively they are playing solid and have eight starters back.”

The start of the Big-12 race will be crucial. Iowa State opens league play with three of four games away from home. Steele says Cyclone hopes for a trip to the Big-12 Championship game may come down to home games against Texas and T-C-U.

“If Iowa State takes care of business in those two games I feel they will be in the Big-12 title game”, added Steele. “I did not call for it. I’ve got Oklahoma and Texas going back to it but I have got both of those games rated as toss-ups.”

The Cyclones open August 31st against Northern Iowa.