Friday June 24th Local Sports

BROOKLYN — The University of Iowa’s Keegan Murray is a Sacramento King. Murray was taken by the Kings with the fourth pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night after an All-American sophomore season. He is Iowa’s highest draft pick ever. He joins a Kings franchise that has missed the NBA playoffs for a record 16 straight seasons.
Murray likes the nucleus the Kings have put together.
Murray says the Kings are a good fit for him.
Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair says they were impressed with Murray’s versatility.
McNair says Murray was the best player available at number four.
It was Iowa’s first first-round pick since Ricky Davis was taken in 1998. Murray’s selection at #4 tops the previous highest Hawkeye drafted with Fred Brown being picked by Seattle in 1971 with the sixth overall selection.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have added a potential rim protector to complement star Karl-Anthony Towns with the acquisition of 7-foot-1 Auburn center Walker Kessler. The Timberwolves sent the No. 19 overall pick to Memphis for a pair of first-rounders , according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The first one became Kessler. He won two national defensive player of the year awards last season. The second pick was packaged to Houston for the rights to Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. The trades were pending approval and official announcement by the NBA.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins dodged a sweep by cooling off the Cleveland Guardians in a 1-0 win. Nick Gordon hit a third-inning home run that stood up for Minnesota starter Devin Smeltzer. The Guardians failed to score against Minnesota’s struggling bullpen with runners in scoring position in each of the last three innings. Caleb Thielbar recorded his first save by striking out pinch-hitter Steven Kwan to end the game. The Guardians lost for just the fifth time in 22 games. They lead the Twins in the AL Central by percentage points. The two teams have a five-game series next week.
CLEAR LAKE — Newman scored nine of their ten runs in the final three innings to beat Clear Lake 10-4 last night in high school softball at Lions Field. Newman improves to 18-8 overall and will host Northwood-Kensett in Top of Iowa Conference play tonight. Clear Lake drops to 3-12 and will travel to face St. Edmond this evening in North Central Conference play.
MASON CITY — Mason City and Des Moines Lincoln split a CIML doubleheader last night. In the opener, Adyson Evans had a three-run homer highlighting a four-run second inning as the River Hawks won 4-2. After Mason City scored five in the bottom of the second in the nightcap, Lincoln responded with eight in the third and three in the fourth for an 11-7 victory. Mason City is 9-16 and will travel to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Saturday for the St. Edmond Invitational, where they will face St. Edmond, Pocahontas, and North Union.
SWEA CITY — Top-ranked Central Springs cruised to a 10-0, five-inning win over second-ranked North Union in a clash of Class 2A’s two top-ranked teams. Carly Ryan and Lizzy Hamand each knocked in a pair of runs. Cooper Klaahsen pitched four innings for the win, striking out four. Central Springs improves to 21-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference and will host Rockford in a conference doubleheader tonight.
— other softball
Riceville 7, North Butler 3
Bishop Garrigan 13, West Hancock 3
Forest City 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, Forest City 10
St. Ansgar 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1
MASON CITY — Mason City swept Des Moines Lincoln 7-1 and 11-2 last night in high school baseball. Carter Thomas had five hits and seven runs batted in for the doubleheader while Kaden Tyler homered. Mason City is now 16-14 and are off until Sunday when they host Newman in the annual crosstown classic that you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at about 3:30
— other high school baseball last night
Decorah 28, Clear Lake 3
Osage 8, New Hampton 6
Nashua-Plainfield 29, Northwood-Kensett 9
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12, Nashua-Plainfield 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Forest City 0
Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 13, Manson-Northwest Webster 12
Bishop Garrigan 11, West Hancock 1
MASON CITY — Mason City High School has two familiar faces as their new head wrestling coaches. Longtime assistant coach Andy Thompson has accepted the job as the boys head wrestling coach. He replaces Dusty Rhodes, who spent the last 19 years as the head wrestling coach, having wrestlers win six individual state titles. Rhodes recently was promoted from being a student guidance counselor to being Mason City High School’s associate principal. Another of Rhodes’ assistants, Jacob Phillips, has accepted the position of Mason City High’s first girls wrestling coach. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union recently approved wrestling being a sanctioned sport with the first season of competition under their jurisdiction starting this winter.