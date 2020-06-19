Friday June 19th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High baseball vs. Dowling — doubleheader at 5:00 PM
IOWA FALLS — A North Central Conference baseball team has temporarily suspended their season after a player tested positive for COVID-19. The Iowa Falls Times-Citizen reports that Iowa Falls-Alden athletic director Pat Norem notified players and parents on Thursday morning that the season would be suspended for the next 14 days after learning of the positive case. That means the varsity team will not be able to gather or practice until July 1st, with the first possible date the team could resume playing being July 6th. Norem said the player who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the team’s practice on Tuesday. Iowa Falls-Alden played at Clear Lake on Monday night and on Wednesday at St. Edmond. Earlier this week Aplington-Parkersburg cancelled their game against South Hardin after learning some of its players had been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The Waterloo Courier reported that Thursday night’s softball doubleheader between Cedar Falls and Waterloo West was postponed as a precautionary measure after a member of the Cedar Falls junior varsity team had potentially been exposed and was awaiting test results.
— high school baseball scores from Thursday
Clear Lake 10, New Hampton 2
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18, Central Springs 5
AGWSR 3, West Fork 2
Lake Mills 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2
MASON CITY — Newman jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings on their way to a 10-2 victory over Riceville in non-conference softball last night. Paige Leininger was 3-for-4 from the plate with seven runs batted in, socking two doubles and a triple. She also picked up the win in the circle, striking out two. Newman is now 4-0 on the season and travels to Nashua-Plainfield tonight.
— high school softball scores from Thursday
Central Springs 9, North Butler 4
Iowa Falls-Alden 8, St. Ansgar 7
Osage 3, Hudson 2
EMPORIA, KANSAS — NIACC men’s basketball player Deundra Roberson has signed with Emporia State University. The six-foot guard was a two-time first-team All-Region XI selection who averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals in 29 games as a sophomore after putting up 16.6 points and 2.2 assists per game as a freshman. Emporia State is an NCAA Division II program based in Emporia Kansas that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — There will be some spectators in the stands for the two IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway. About 5,000-6,000 tickets will be available each night for the July 17 and 18 races on the short oval at Iowa, where there are more than 25,000 permanent seats. Groups will be separated by at least six feet. There were no spectators for the season-opening June 6 race at Texas, and won’t be any July 4 at the road course in Indianapolis. Spectators will first be allowed the weekend before Iowa, for two races at Road America, a four-mile, 14-turn road course in Wisconsin.
WATERLOO —- There has been no official announcement but the Waterloo Bucks hope to start an abbreviated Northwoods League schedule next month. The collegiate summer baseball league was unable to open the season on May 26th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s Bucks General Manager Dan Corbin who says the league will be divided into pods for competition.
Corbin says pod play will keep travel costs in check.
The club will be holding a job fair this weekend to fill a number of roles at Riverfront Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook logged off from virtual team activities with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s no longer willing to participate until he has secured a new contract. His situation is the latest standoff between an NFL team and a star running back. There’s the possibility of several more in the coming year in a league that has steadily driven down the financial value of the position. A person with direct knowledge of Cook’s decision confirmed to The Associated Press he would not report to training camp without a new deal. Cook made the Pro Bowl last season.
UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó says he’s being blackmailed in his native Dominican Republic. The El Nuevo Diario newspaper reported that Odalis Ramos, a lawyer, has accused Sanó and three of his friends of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his client. Ramos said the incident took place last month in San Pedro de Macoris. Sanó told the newspaper it’s not true. He said Ramos requested money to drop the accusations. Sanó said the lawyer’s client was involved in a sexual assault of a young relative of Sanó’s. No charges have been filed related to any of the accusations.