Friday June 18th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:05
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:05
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — Inside Twins 12:30, pre-game 1:00, first pitch 1:35
WEST DES MOINES — The Mason City High baseball team lost game one of their doubleheader Thursday night to 3rd-ranked Dowling 14-4, but game two was suspended due to a power outage. The Mohawks were trailing 6-4 in that game in the sixth inning. The Mohawks socked five homers on the night, with Alex Gold and Ben Pederson each hitting two, and Connor Dalen had one. Mason City is 13-7 on the season and will travel to Ankeny on Monday.
— other baseball Thursday night
West Fork 10, AGWSR 7
Osage 7, West Hancock 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 14, Forest City 9
— high school softball Thursday night
Dowling 14-6, Mason City 6-0
Algona 7, Clear Lake 6
Forest City 16, Humboldt 15
Central Springs 10, North Butler 0
Osage 7, West Hancock 5
Crestwood 6-9, Charles City 5-6
DES MOINES — 2021 FOURTH Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 17
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 20-1 1
2 Collins-Maxwell 11-0 3
3 Southeast Warren 15-0 4
4 Lisbon 18-4 2
5 Lynnville-Sully 14-4 5
6 Wayne 10-4 6
7 Akron-Westfield 15-1 7
8 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-4 10
9 Mason City Newman 16-5 7
10 Sigourney 12-6 9
11 Exira-EHK 16-3 12
12 Clarksville 10-4 11
13 Lenox 16-3 14
14 Remsen St. Mary’s 15-2 NR
15 Winfield-Mount Union 11-3 15
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (13)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 21-1 3
2 Wilton 13-3 1
3 Louisa-Muscatine 10-7 2
4 North Union 15-1 9
5 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 14-1 10
6 Central Springs 15-4 4
7 Underwood 13-1 5
8 Van Meter 17-6 7
9 Earlham 17-5 6
10 West Monona 17-2 12
11 Interstate-35 12-4 15
12 Alburnett 17-7 14
13 Van Buren County 15-3 NR
14 Mount Ayr 8-9 8
15 Northeast 8-9 13
Dropped Out: Ridge View (11)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 17-1 1
2 Mount Vernon 16-2 2
3 Williamsburg 14-6 3
4 West Burlington/Notre Dame 20-1 4
5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20-2 5
6 Anamosa 18-3 6
7 Atlantic 18-3 7
8 Solon 18-5 10
9 West Liberty 11-5 9
10 Sioux Center 15-3 8
11 Sheldon 12-1 13
12 Roland-Story 12-4 11
13 Albia 10-4 12
14 Bishop Heelan 16-4 15
15 Crestwood 12-4 NR
Dropped Out: Spirit Lake (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Winterset 17-4 1
2 Carlisle 15-6 4
3 ADM 14-4 3
4 Norwalk 14-6 6
5 Dallas Center-Grimes 13-9 2
6 Western Dubuque 16-2 8
7 Boone 15-5 7
8 Ballard 13-7 11
9 Clear Creek-Amana 18-3 13
10 Fairfield 10-8 5
11 Marion 17-5 12
12 West Delaware 12-5 10
13 North Scott 11-9 9
14 Benton 9-6 14
15 Charles City 14-4 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Fort Dodge 17-3 2
2 Muscatine 15-2 1
3 Johnston 19-4 5
4 Waukee 14-3 3
5 Indianola 22-3 6
6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-4 4
7 Iowa City High 13-5 7
8 Pleasant Valley 13-5 10
9 Iowa City Liberty 16-5 8
10 West Des Moines Valley 14-9 9
11 Ankeny Centennial 15-4 11
12 Southeast Polk 11-9 12
13 Ankeny 11-6 13
14 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-6 NR
15 Davenport North 11-9 NR
Dropped Out: Dubuque Hempstead (14), Bettendorf (15)
IOWA CITY — A veteran Iowa secondary looks to continue an impressive interception streak next season. The Hawkeyes have picked off 61 passes since 2017, the most in all of FBS. Senior corner Riley Moss had two interceptions last season, including a 54 yard return for a touchdown in a win over Michigan State. The Ankeny native credits the technique taught by defensive coordinator Phil Parker.
The entire secondary returns, including senior corner Matt Hankins, who passed up a chance to enter the NFL Draft.
Moss says there are several backups who have a lot of game experience.
Despite all the experience Moss says there is plenty of room for improvement.
Iowa opens next season at home on September 4th against Indiana.