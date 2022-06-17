Friday June 17th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
== Friday — Minnesota Twins at Arizona — pre-game 8:00, first pitch 8:40
== Saturday — Minnesota Twins at Arizona — pre-game 8:30, first pitch 9:10
== Sunday — Minnesota Twins at Arizona — Inside Twins 2:00, pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10
MASON CITY — Mason City swept a CIML Iowa Conference baseball doubleheader at home last night against Fort Dodge, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The River Hawks plated 28 runs in the doubleheader, winning 16-6 in six innings in the opener followed by a 12-8 victory in the nightcap. Kaden Tyler had a two-run homer in the first game and followed that up with a three-run round-tripper in game two. Carter Thomas had a grand slam in the first game as well as Mason City improves to 11-12 overall and 6-8 in conference play. They’ll step outside of the CIML tonight as they’ll travel to Algona.
MASON CITY — Newman swept a Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball doubleheader last night over North Butler at home. The Knights plated 16 runs in the fifth inning in a 19-2 win in the opener. Newman scored three runs each in the second and third and six in the fifth in a 14-4, six-inning win in the nightcap. Newman is 19-3 on the season and 10-0 in the conference. They’ll travel to Nashua-Plainfield later this evening.
— other baseball
Central Springs 4, New Hampton 3
Osage 11, Waukon 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Forest City 7
Janesville 5, Nashua-Plainfield 1
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Nevada 7
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11, Lake Mills 1
Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 6, St. Edmond 1
MASON CITY — The Newman softball team used a seven-run second to beat Riceville 12-2 in six innings at home last night. Avah Hanig had three runs batted in while Liz Kruckenberg knocked in two to lead the Knights, who are 12-7 overall and head to Nashua-Plainfield tonight.
— other softball
Fort Dodge 12-12, Mason City 0-0
Charles City 7, Clear Lake 3
Central Springs 4, North Butler 0
Osage 14, South Winneshiek 7
St. Ansgar 11, Algona 1
Humboldt 10, Forest City 0
DES MOINES — 2022 Iowa High School Softball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
CLASS 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Central Springs 13-0 1
2 North Union 15-2 2
3 Van Meter 16-6 3
4 Interstate 35 11-4 5
5 Wilton 15-4 7
6 Iowa City Regina 9-7 4
7 Louisa-Muscatine 13-4 8
8 Logan-Magnolia 17-0 10
9 West Monona 17-5 6
10 Ridge View 11-4 11
11 West Fork 10-1 15
12 East Marshall 11-4 13
13 Osage 14-2 NR
14 Grundy Center 11-4 12
15 Waterloo Columbus 14-5 14
Dropped Out: Pella Christian (9)
CLASS 1A
No. School Record LW
1 North Linn 16-2 1
2 Newell-Fonda 19-2 3
3 Lisbon 19-2 2
4 Collins-Maxwell 10-0 4
5 Southeast Warren 12-2 6
6 Remsen St. Mary’s 15-0 7
7 Twin Cedars 14-1 13
8 Martensdale-St, Marys 11-2 5
9 Clarksville 11-0 9
10 Wayne 12-4 8
11 Sigourney 14-3 10
12 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 13-1 11
13 Central City 18-4 12
14 Exira-EHK 13-2 15
15 Akron-Westfield 13-3 14
Dropped Out: None
CLASS 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 17-1 2
2 Davenport Assumption 9-5 1
3 Williamsburg 15-6 3
4 West Liberty 10-3 6
5 Northeast 14-4 5
6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 17-3 7
7 Saydel 17-0 11
8 West Burlington/Notre Dame 14-3 4
9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-3 9
10 Davis County 11-3 8
11 Sioux Center 11-5 10
12 Roland-Story 9-5 13
13 Albia 12-4 15
14 West Lyon 12-3 NR
15 Chariton 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Anamosa (12), Spirit Lake (14)
CLASS 4A
No. School Record LW
1 ADM 18-1 1
2 Winterset 15-4 2
3 Clear Creek-Amana 18-2 3
4 Carlisle 11-3 4
5 Norwalk 15-3 5
6 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-5 6
7 Indianola 14-7 7
8 North Scott 16-3 12
9 Creston 13-4 9
10 Fairfield 12-5 8
11 Western Dubuque 10-11 11
12 Bondurant-Farrar 14-6 13
13 Knoxville 9-5 10
14 Marion 12-9 NR
15 Bishop Heelan 13-6 15
Dropped Out: North Polk (14)
CLASS 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Waukee Northwest 16-2 2
2 Johnston 17-2 1
3 Muscatine 18-1 3
4 Fort Dodge 14-4 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 12-7 6
6 Linn-Mar 16-1 5
7 West Des Moines Valley 13-7 7
8 Southeast Polk 9-7 9
9 Pleasant Valley 11-5 8
10 Iowa City Liberty 19-3 10
11 Bettendorf 14-5 14
12 Ames 11-8 11
13 Dubuque Hempstead 15-1 12
14 Ankeny 12-5 15
15 Waukee 11-8 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)
KNOXVILLE — The NASCAR trucks return to the Knoxville Raceway for the second straight year on Saturday night with the running of the Clean Harbors 150. Knoxville race director John McCoy says the national exposure is a plus with the race of Fox Sports One.
Last year’s race was on dry and slick conditions. McCoy hopes the track will be a little more tacky for this one.
McCoy says the NASCAR trucks draw a different crowd from the ones that watch sprint cars.
The race in Knoxville starts at 7 o’clock Saturday night.