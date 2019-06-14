Friday June 14th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered and had three RBIs and utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s hustle keyed a six-run sixth as the Minnesota Twins topped the Seattle Mariners 10-5. The struggling Mariners lost for the 24th time in 33 games and are 16-41 after a 13-2 start.

MASON CITY — Newman jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back in a 10-0, five-inning win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura last night. Kyle Armour picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing only two hits and a walk, and also helped out his cause with three runs batted in. Newman is now 13-2 on the season and will host West Hancock tonight.

— high school baseball last night

Lake Mills 15, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

West Fork 8, AGWSR 1

— high school softball last night

Algona 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

Central Springs 12, Hampton-Dumont 0

Humboldt 15, Forest City 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Saint Ansgar 2 (9)

West Fork 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

2019 FOURTH Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 13, 2019

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Collins-Maxwell 8-0 1

2 Lisbon 12-3 2

3 Clarksville 12-0 3

4 Newell-Fonda 17-3 4

5 BCLUW 13-6 5

6 AGWSR 11-3 6

7 Janesville 6-3 7

8 Akron-Westfield 9-7 8

9 Lynnville-Sully 15-4 11

10 Westwood 11-7 9

11 Bishop Garrigan 13-3 13

12 South O’Brien 12-0 14

13 Central City 13-8 10

14 Ridge View 11-5 NR

15 Sigourney 11-6 11

Dropped Out: Mason City Newman (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 North Linn 19-3 1

2 Durant 14-5 2

3 Pleasantville 13-3 7

4 Jesup 13-4 4

5 Iowa City Regina 7-9 5

6 West Monona 14-3 3

7 Wilton 9-8 8

8 Central Springs 15-4 9

9 Alta-Aurelia 10-3 6

10 East Marshall 13-3 10

11 West Sioux 13-3 11

12 Beckman Catholic 10-7 12

13 Emmetsburg 13-4 13

14 West Lyon 10-5 14

15 Mount Ayr 8-1 NR

Dropped Out: Interstate 35 (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Davenport Assumption 20-1 1

2 Humboldt 14-1 2

3 Louisa-Muscatine 16-1 3

4 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 13-2 6

5 Solon 12-4 4

6 West Liberty 11-1 8

7 Treynor 10-1 5

8 Albia 13-3 9

9 Mount Vernon 13-3 10

10 Atlantic 15-1 7

11 Camanche 20-1 11

12 Anamosa 16-2 12

13 New Hampton 14-4 13

14 Crestwood 12-6 NR

15 Spirit Lake 14-4 14

Dropped Out: Williamsburg (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 ADM 14-1 1

2 Carlisle 16-1 2

3 Charles City 17-0 3

4 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-6 4

5 Independence 16-7 8

6 North Scott 12-5 7

7 West Delaware 14-6 9

8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-2 11

9 Ballard 14-5 12

10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 13

11 Norwalk 9-4 14

12 Central DeWitt 15-4 15

13 Oskaloosa 9-5 5

14 Harlan 13-3 NR

15 Mount Pleasant 10-4 NR

Dropped Out: Denison-Schleswig (6), Marion (10)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Waukee 15-1 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 16-2 2

3 Fort Dodge 12-3 3

4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11-1 5

5 Iowa City High 12-2 3

6 Ottumwa 12-2 7

7 Indianola 13-4 8

8 Johnston 11-6 11

9 Pleasant Valley 13-7 6

10 Dubuque Hempstead 13-4 9

11 Muscatine 13-4 12

12 Southeast Polk 12-5 15

13 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10-7 10

14 Cedar Rapids Prairie 12-5 13

15 Ankeny Centennial 10-5 NR

Dropped Out: Des Moines Hoover (14)

MASON CITY — NIACC pitcher Kristen Peka has been selected as a second-team junior college Division II All-American by Fastpitch News. The freshman from Chanhassen Minnesota was 19-10 with a 2.14 ERA with 187 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched. She was a first-team Region XI selection. She ended up second on NIACC’s all-time single-season strikeout list and her 19 wins is third on the school’s single-season win list.

OAKLAND — Iowa-native Nick Nurse is an NBA champion. The Carroll native led the Toronto Raptors to a 114-110 win over Golden State in game six of the NBA Finals. It was last summer Nurse was named head coach for a team known more for coming up short in the playoffs.

It has been a long road for Nurse who began coaching in the pros in England and he also made two different stops in the G-League.

The Raptors won the series by winning three straight games in Oakland.

Nurse played college basketball at the University of Northern Iowa

NEWTON — Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity series race will highlight the opening weekend of the season at the Iowa Speedway. It begins Saturday night with a NASCAR truck race and Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt says they will have the attention of the racing community.

Hyatt says the track will also host a concert after Saturday night’s truck race.

Tyler Reddick currently leads the Xfinity series standings after posting his third win of the season at Michigan. Des Moines native Michael Annett is ninth. He posted his first career victory in the season opener at Daytona.