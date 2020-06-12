Friday June 12th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins classic games — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 2016 Class 2A state championship game — Clear Lake vs. Kuemper of Carroll — 7:00
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The death of George Floyd hit close to home for Minnesota sports figures. Floyd was killed last month a couple of miles from the Vikings’ stadium. Reactions to his death and toward the issue of racial justice has spurred a surge of action within the Vikings and other Twin Cities teams. All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks has been one of the most outspoken. He was one of 10 players who met with Minneapolis police about ways to help. Vikings owners have pledged $5 million to organizations fighting hate, racism and inequality. The family that owns the Twins has committed $25 million.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa athletic director David Harris says officials with the Missouri Valley Football Conference have been looking at options for the football schedule, if some states don’t open. The Panthers play two games in Illinois, one in South Dakota and another in Ohio this fall.
Harris says the possibility remains that some conference members may not be able to host a game.
Harris says it is a discussion that is going on in every conference right now.
Northern Iowa is currently scheduled to open play on September 5th at the University of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan has been named a Walter Camp preseason first-team All-American. The announcement was made by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday.
Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds) was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections. Last season, Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.
Duncan converted all 32 PAT attempts and made three or more field goals in five games. In wins over Iowa State (Sept. 14) and Purdue (Oct. 19), Duncan was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts.
In 2019, Duncan was also the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten, one of three Lou Groza Award finalists, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Thirty-three schools from eight conferences are represented on the Walter Camp preseason All-America team. In late November, the 2020 Walter Camp All-America team will be announced. It will be the 131st edition of the team named after Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” which first selected an All-America team in 1889.
DES MOINES — As the Iowa Cubs wait to see if there will be any kind of Pacific Coast League season team officials are looking at other ways to utilize Principal Park. Sam Bernabe is president and CEO of the I-Cubs.
Baseball returns to the stadium on Monday with the start of the high school season and the stadium will host 16 games over a 17 day period.
Monday’s games will feature Tri-County and Colfax-Mingo at 1 o’clock with Ankeny Centennial and Des Moines Roosevelt playing a doubleheader at 5 o’clock.
Looking ahead at next week’s high school sports broadcast schedule:
Mon June 15 — Clear Lake BB Vs. Iowa Falls-Alden — 7:30 — KRIB
Tues June 16 — Newman BB Vs. Alburnett — 7:00 — KGLO
Tues June 16 — Clear Lake SB Vs. Mason City High — 7:30 — KRIB