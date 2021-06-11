Friday June 11th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Houston — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Houston — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:15
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Houston — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
BOONE — Officials with the Iowa High School Athletic Association hope splitting the state baseball tournament between two sites is just a temporary solution. Merchants Park in Carroll will host 1A and 2A while Duane Banks Field in Iowa City will host 3A and 4A. Principal Park in Des Moines has served as host since 2005 but a scheduling conflict forced the change. Chris Cueller of the IHSAA says splitting the tournament was the best option.
Cuellar says they hope to find a site that can host the entire tournament in the future.
Cuellar says they are hoping that returning to Principal Park is an option.
Classes 1A and 2A will play at Merchants Park in Carroll, which has previously hosted state baseball tournaments, including a run between 1995 and 2004 when two of the four classes played there in an expanded eight-team format. The 1A quarterfinals will take place on Monday July 26th, the 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday July 27th, with semifinals for both classes on Wednesday July 28th and finals on Thursday July 29th. Iowa City will host the state baseball tournament for the first time, with Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa serving as the host stadium. Class 3A will have quarterfinals on Wednesday July 28th, 4A quarterfinals will be Thursday July 29th, with the semifinals on Friday July 30th and championship games on Saturday July 31st.
MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team came back from a 5-1 deficit last night to beat #7/3A Decorah 8-6 at Roosevelt Field. Connor Dalen had a three-run homer to ignite the comeback. Kaden Tyler picked up the win on the mound with Alex Gold picking up the save. Mason City is 9-5 on the season and have the weekend off before hosting Fort Dodge in a conference doubleheader on Monday.
— high school baseball last night
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, Clear Lake 3
West Fork 13, Clarksville 2
West Hancock 25, Rockford 24
Forest City 14, Nashua-Plainfield 13
— high school softball last night
#4/2A Central Springs 10, North Butler 0 (5)
Clear Lake 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
St. Ansgar 3, Turkey Valley 2
Rockford 9, West Hancock 5
Clarksville 11, West Fork 4
Osage 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Webster City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
Belmond-Klemme 20, Humboldt 6
2021 THIRD Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 10
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 15-1 1
2 Lisbon 12-2 3
3 Collins-Maxwell 9-0 4
4 Southeast Warren 12-0 6
5 Lynnville-Sully 8-4 2
6 Wayne 6-4 7
7 Akron-Westfield 9-1 8
8 Mason City Newman Catholic 12-2 9
9 Sigourney 7-4 5
10 Martensdale-St. Marys 7-2 10
11 Clarksville 8-3 12
12 Exira-EHK 11-3 11
13 Grand View Christian 8-3 NR
14 Lenox 10-3 15
15 Winfield-Mount Union 8-2 NR
Dropped Out: Turkey Valley (13), North Butler (14)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Wilton 8-1 2
2 Louisa-Muscatine 6-2 3
3 North Linn 15-0 4
4 Central Springs 9-2 1
5 Underwood 10-0 6
6 Earlham 11-3 9
7 Van Meter 11-5 8
8 Mount Ayr 6-4 10
9 North Union 8-1 13
10 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 9-1 NR
11 Ridge View 7-4 7
12 West Monona 12-2 12
13 Northeast 2-6 5
14 Alburnett 14-5 NR
15 Interstate-35 9-3 14
Dropped Out: Iowa City Regina (11), Durant (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 11-1 1
2 Mount Vernon 10-2 3
3 Williamsburg 10-4 2
4 West Burlington/Notre Dame 15-1 4
5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12-0 5
6 Anamosa 12-2 6
7 Atlantic 11-1 8
8 Sioux Center 11-1 12
9 West Liberty 7-3 9
10 Solon 8-5 11
11 Roland-Story 7-2 7
12 Albia 6-3 NR
13 Sheldon 9-1 NR
14 Spirit Lake 11-5 10
15 Bishop Heelan 10-4 NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (13), Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (14), Saydel (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Winterset 13-4 2
2 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-6 1
3 ADM 10-2 5
4 Carlisle 10-4 7
5 Fairfield 5-5 3
6 Norwalk 9-4 6
7 Boone 12-3 11
8 Western Dubuque 11-1 NR
9 North Scott 7-4 9
10 West Delaware 8-3 10
11 Ballard 10-5 NR
12 Marion 13-3 15
13 Clear Creek-Amana 10-2 NR
14 Benton 6-4 4
15 Charles City 11-3 12
Dropped Out: North Polk (8), Grinnell (13), Harlan (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Muscatine 8-1 1
2 Fort Dodge 12-3 2
3 Waukee 12-1 3
4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12-2 7
5 Johnston 12-3 8
6 Indianola 11-3 4
7 Iowa City High 8-4 6
8 Iowa City Liberty 10-3 10
9 West Des Moines Valley 8-7 5
10 Pleasant Valley 7-3 9
11 Ankeny Centennial 10-4 11
12 Southeast Polk 8-4 15
13 Ankeny 6-5 13
14 Dubuque Hempstead 6-2 NR
15 Bettendorf 8-5 14
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (12)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz hit two-run homers off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 7-5 to avoid a three-game sweep. Giancarlo Stanton drove a slider off the end of his bat 422 feet for a three-run, first-inning homer off J.A. Happ, Gio Urshela also homered and an all right-handed New York Yankees lineup built a 5-2 lead by the sixth inning. But Chapman blew a save for the second time in 14 chances as he allowed all four batters to reach.
=== The Twins continue their homestand this weekend hosting the Houston Astros. First pitch tonight is at 7:10 with the pre-game at 6:30 — Saturday is a 6:15 first pitch with a 5:30 pre-game — Sunday starts with Inside Twins at 12:00, the pre-game at 12:30, and the first pitch at 1:10 — all three games can be heard on KGLO
DES MOINES — Mason City native Megan Meyer’s transfer from The University of Iowa to Drake has officially taken place. Drake coach Allison Pohlman made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the program is ecstatic to add her to the team. Pohlman says Meyer is “a versatile shooting guard with a high motor that has a tremendous basketball IQ”. Pohlman adds that Meyer fits with the team’s up-tempo style of play and is an outstanding addition to the team’s culture. The 5-8 Meyer played two seasons at Iowa, appearing in 40 games. Last year, Meyer played in all but one game, averaging just under nine minutes and scoring just over two points per game. Meyer will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.