Friday July 8th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 4A substate baseball — Mason City at Ames — 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A regional semifinal softball — Newman at St. Edmond — 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — joined in progress after softball
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:05
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A district final baseball — Newman vs. West Hancock — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 4A regional semifinal softball — Mason City at Bondurant-Farrar — 7:00
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Texas — Inside Twins 12:30, pre-game 1:00, first pitch 1:35
MASON CITY — Mason City used a seven-run fourth inning to spark an 11-1, five-inning win over Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 4A Region 4 quarterfinal round softball game in Mason City last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Reggi Spotts had a three-run homer while pitcher Adyson Evans was three-for-four from the plate with four runs batted in. Evans in the circle allowed only four hits while striking out five. Mason City is now 11-22 on the season and they’ll travel to 10th-ranked Bondurant-Farrar for a regional semifinal round game on Saturday night, a game you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com at 7:00 PM.
== Class 4A Region 6
Charles City 9, Waterloo East 6
— Classes 1A, 2A and 3A have regional semifinal round games tonight:
== Class 1A Region 4
Newman at #14 St. Edmond (KGLO, 7:00 PM)
North Butler at #4 Collins-Maxwell
=== Class 2A Region 5
Lake Mills at #1 Central Springs
Ogden at #13 Osage
=== Class 3A Region 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Algona
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at #1 Mount Vernon
AMES — The Mason City High baseball team travels to Ames to start tournament play tonight in Class 4A Substate 2. The River Hawks took three of four games earlier this season, splitting a doubleheader on June 2nd in Ames losing 3-1 then winning 4-3, and then sweeping a doubleheader at home on June 30th. 8-7 and 4-1. You can hear the Mason City-Ames game tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting at 7 o’clock. The other games in the substate quarterfinals tonight have Fort Dodge at #5 Ankeny Centennial and top-ranked Johnston hosting Des Moines North.
— Class 1A and 2A baseball teams have district finals Saturday night to set up substate finals next Tuesday:
== Class 1A Substate 2 (Substate final Tuesday at Clarion)
District 4 — West Hancock at Newman (KGLO, 7:00)
District 3 — Bishop Garrigan at Alta-Aurelia
== Class 2A Substate 3 (Substate final Tuesday at Mason City Roosevelt Field)
District 5 — Osage at Forest City
District 6 — Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford
IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell says he is healthy and ready for his senior season. The Cedar Falls native was an All-Big Ten choice after ranking second in the league with 143 tackles. Following a 14-game season, Campbell and the other starting linebackers were held out of contact drills in the spring.
Campbell says he used the extra time to self-scout and study film.
Campbell says there are plenty of areas in which he needs to improve.
The Hawkeyes open September 3rd against South Dakota State.
NEW YORK — Former Iowa State running back Breece Hall is hoping to have an immediate impact on the New York Jets this season. The two time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Jets and says he can adapt if asked to catch more passes out of the backfield.
Training camp begins in less than two weeks and Hall feels he has displayed his underrated speed in workouts.
Hall says workouts have been a learning process heading into camp.
The Jets finished 4-13 last season, last in the AFC East.