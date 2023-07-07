Friday July 7 Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 3A substate baseball — Clear Lake vs. Algona — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 4A substate baseball — Mason City vs. Des Moines Lincoln — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore — joined in progress after high school baseball

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A district baseball — Newman vs. Collins-Maxwell — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 3A regional softball — Clear Lake at Grinnell — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

MASON CITY — Mason City scored a run in the first and two in the third in a 3-0 win over Webster City in a Class 4A Region 5 quarterfinal round softball contest last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Riverhawks improve to 15-15 on the season and they’ll advance to Saturday night’s semifinals at Gilbert. On the other side of the bracket, Boone beat Waverly-Shell Rock 3-1, with Boone taking on #1 North Polk in tomorrow night’s semifinals.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake opened tournament softball play last night with an 11-1, five-inning win over Forest City in a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Alivia Paine was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in while Makella Jacobs and Taylor Schwenn each knocked in two. Jezzie Thompson allowed only one hit in picking up the win, striking out eight. Clear Lake is now 12-13 on the season and will travel to Grinnell tomorrow night in the regional semifinal round. You can hear that game on KRIB starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:50 with the first pitch at about 7 o’clock.

— other softball last night

== Class 3A Region 5

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

#1 Williamsburg 12, Union LaPorte City 0

== Class 4A Region 8

Decorah 8, Charles City 1

— Regional semifinal round contests take place tonight in Class 1A and 2A softball:

== Class 1A Region 6

St. Ansgar at #13 Newman

Don Bosco at #7 Clarksville

== Class 1A Region 2

West Fork at #9 St. Edmond

Glidden-Ralston at #4 Newell-Fonda

== Class 2A Region 5

Emmetsburg at #3 Central Springs

Hudson at #14 Waterloo Columbus

— Classes 3A and 4A start tournament baseball play tonight with substate quarterfinal round contests:

== Class 4A Substate 5

Des Moines Lincoln at Mason City

Waterloo West at Urbandale

Marshalltown at Southeast Polk

== Class 3A Substate 2

Algona at Clear Lake

Gilbert at Humboldt

Webster City at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Greene County at North Polk

== Class 3A Substate 3

Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock

Mt. Vernon at West Delaware

Independence at Decorah

Maquoketa at Western Dubuque

— District championship games will take place in Classes 1A and 2A baseball on Saturday night:

== Class 1A Substate 2

District 3 championship — Collins-Maxwell at Newman

District 4 championship — Lake Mills at St. Ansgar

== Class 2A Substate 1

District 1 championship — Forest City at Estherville Lincoln Central

District 2 championship — Unity Christian at West Lyon

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic. Murray was 8 under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64. Cameron Young also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group three shots back. Young is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19. The 39-year-old Blixt is a three-time winner on tour but has only conditional status.

IOWA CITY — Ben Krikke says Iowa’s history of developing post players was a big factor in his decision to become a Hawkeye. The 6-9 native of Canada transferred to Iowa after leading the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring at Valparaiso.

Krikke says Iowa contacted him immediately after his decision to transfer.

Krikke says he likes Iowa’s style of play on offense.

Krikke averaged 21 points per game last season.