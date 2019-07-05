Friday July 5th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball vs. Iowa Falls-Alden — 7:30

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a grand slam in the eighth after his tying solo homer leading off the fifth, Chris Herrmann had a career-high four hits, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 for a winning series against the AL Central leaders. Semien sent the first pitch from Mike Morin over the wall in left-center for his 13th homer of the year and fourth career grand slam. He matched his career high with five RBIs and notched his fifth two-homer game

=== The Twins return home for a three-game series with the Texas Rangers starting tonight that will end the first half of the season. Tonight is a 7:10 first pitch with a 6:30 pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO. Saturday and Sunday are 1:10 first pitch times, with the pre-game each day at 12:30 on KGLO. On Sunday, “Inside Twins” will start out the day at 12:00 noon.

IOWA CITY — Iowa All-American Megan Gustafson has been named the 2018-19 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year.

Gustafson is the first Iowa student since Kristy Gleason (field hockey) in 1994 to win the award. She is the eighth Big Ten basketball student-athlete to claim the honor.

Gustafson ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She is the first Big Ten student to be named consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith, USBWA). She was also named the Honda Sport Award winner for basketball and was one of three finalists for the Honda Cup.

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson owns 16 Iowa school records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460). Gustafson led the nation in five categories as a senior, including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.9), total points (1,001), and double-doubles (33). She also holds conference career records for rebounds (1,460), field goal percentage (.657), and double-doubles (88).

DES MOINES — Several sports at the summer Iowa Games face registration deadlines this week. Cory Kennedy is a spokesman for the event which will be held over several weekends.

Kennedy says Friday is the early registration deadline for several individual sports and all the information you may need for the event you are interested is online.

Kennedy says they have made some adjustments to registering team sports with regards to when the rosters are submitted.

The main weekend of competition, including the opening ceremonies, will be July 19 through the 21.

DES MOINES — The Drake athletic department is handling ticket sales for this month’s USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines. Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon is serving as meet director and says reserved and general admission tickets are available for all four days of competition.

Boldon says champions will be crowned all four days although the busiest days for final events will be Saturday and Sunday.

The top three in each event qualify for the U-S team that will compete in the World Championships. The meet is July 25 through the 28.