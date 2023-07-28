KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Friday July 28th “The Midday Report”

July 28, 2023 12:36PM CDT
Trending

1

Fatal accident reported at Camp Winnebago Rally in Forest City
2

Many area public swimming pools, including Mason City Aquatic Center, closed due to lifeguard certification issue
3

Minnesota woman named as victim of fatal accident at Winnebago Industries rally
4

Police identify man whose remains were found in Mason City last week, no evidence of foul play in his death
5

State charges dropped after Mason City woman indicted on federal gun, drug charges