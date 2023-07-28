Friday July 28th Local Sports

KANSAS CITY — While they saw their lead in the American League Central Division reduced on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins head off to visit Kansas City this weekend. The Twins are 54-50, a game-and-a-half ahead of Cleveland atop the AL Central. The Guardians shaved off some of that Twins lead after a 6-3 win at the Chicago White Sox last night. Minnesota will face the second-worst team in the majors this weekend, as the Royals are 29-75 heading into the weekend. First pitch tonight is scheduled for 7:10 with a 6:30 pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO, tomorrow is a 6:10 start with a 5:30 pre-game, while Sunday starts with “Inside Twins” at 12:00, the pre-game at 12:30 and first pitch at 1:10 on KGLO.

IOWA CITY — Reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark says the Hawkeyes wll be a much different team next season. Clark is one of three starters returning from an Iowa team that finished 31-7 and made it to the national championship game.

Junior guard Kylie Feuerbach returns after missing last season with a knee injury and the Hawkeyes get an early start on the rebuild this summer with a three game trip to Italy and Croatia.

Clark believes the Hawkeyes have a lot of potential even with the loss of center Monika Czinano.

The Hawkeyes will head overseas next month

AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger knows Colorado coach Tad Boyle well and helped him with the Team USA selection process this summer. They will soon be conference foes. Colorado announced it is rejoining the Big 12 after spending the last 12 years as a member of the PAC-12.

It continues the expansion mode for the Big 12 which has added Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and Central Florida for the upcoming season.

Colorado’s jump from the PAC-12 comes a year after UCLA and USC announced they were leaving for the Big Ten.

DES MOINES — The Drake men’s basketball team leaves Saturday for a visit to Spain. Darian DeVries has led the Bulldogs to five straight seasons of 20 wins or more but the Bulldogs lost three starters from last season’s team.

With nine newcomers on the roster it is a good year for a summer trip.

Among the returnees are Missouri Valley player of the year Tucker DeVries and senior center Darnell Brodie.

Drake finished last year with a 27-8 record and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title.

INDIANAPOLS — Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins is ready for his senior season. The native of Indianapolis had 39 tackles in 12 games last season and likes the way the linebackers progressed during summer workouts.

Higgins and several new faces will need to help offset the loss of Seth Benson and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jack Campbell.

The Hawkeyes open on September 2md at home against Utah State.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The relentless drive and gregarious presence of Justin Jefferson has helped keep any tension over the absence of a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings to a minimum. Jefferson said at the start of training camp that he’s not worried about his contract and only focused on winning. The Vikings are entering their second season in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense. The onus will again be on Jefferson to continue to evolve as a route-runner and pass-catcher. He led the NFL last season with 128 receptions and 1,809 yards. He also won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.