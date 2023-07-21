Friday July 21st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

– AM 1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 2A state softball 3rd Place game — Central Springs vs. Interstate 35 — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 3:15, first pitch 3:30

– AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

== SATURDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:15

== SUNDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

FORT DODGE — Central Springs wraps up their softball season later this afternoon as they face Interstate 35 in the Class 2A third place game at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge. For Panthers coach BJ Fessler, it means the final game in the careers of six seniors.

You can hear live & local coverage of the Central Springs-Interstate 35 game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game show at about 3:15 this afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:30.

— Thursday’s state softball championship games

== Class 5A Championship – #1 Ankeny Centennial 11, #6 Pleasant Valley 0

== Class 4A Championship – #7 Winterset 5, #8 North Scott 3

— Friday’s state championship games

== Class 3A Championship — 2:30 PM — #1 Williamsburg (35-9) vs. #2 Davenport Assumption (34-6)

== Class 2A Championship — 5:00 PM — #1 Iowa City Regina (29-8) vs #2 Van Meter (36-5)

== Class 1A Championship — 7:30 PM — #1 Martensdale-St. Marys (27-6) vs. #2 North Linn (38-6)

— The state baseball tournaments wrap up today after semifinal play wrapped up on Thursday:

== Class 2A semifinals on Thursday in Carroll

Underwood 3, Cascade 1

Dyersville Beckman 11, West Lyon 2

== Class 4A semifinals on Thursday in Iowa City

Johnston 9, West Des Moines Dowling 4

Ames 4, Cedar Falls 3

== Today’s championship games

Class 1A Championship in Carroll — 12:00–St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Lisbon

Class 2A Championship in Carroll — 2:30–Dyersville Beckman vs. Underwood

Class 3A Championship in Iowa City — 5:00–Western Dubuque vs. North Polk

Class 4A Championship in Iowa City — 7:30–Johnston vs. Ames

SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0. Teoscar Hernández and Mike Ford homered as Seattle earned a split of the four-game set after it learned starting outfielder Jarred Kelenic will be out for an extended period after breaking a bone in his left foot kicking a water cooler after striking out in the ninth inning the night before. The split came thanks to a terrific start on the mound from one of Seattle’s All-Star selections. Kirby scattered four hits, and the 10 strikeouts matched his outing against Miami last month. Hernández hit his 16th homer and Ford hit his 10th.

ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison has been cited for speeding and reckless driving after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone. The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved. An investigation into the incident was ongoing. Addison was the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft out of USC.

IOWA CITY — Iowa junior Payton Sandfort wants to be known as more than just a shooter. The Waukee native is coming off a season in which he made 59 three pointers. More than half of his baskets last season were from behind the arc.

He has been working this summer to diversify his game.

Sandfort averaged nearly 10-and-a-half points per game last season.

NEWTON — IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood says racing at the Iowa Speedway offers a physical challenge. Kirkwood is currently 11th in points in the NTT IndyCar series which has a racing twinbill at the Newton track this weekend.

Kirkwood says that lack of power steering is taxing on a short track as is the elevated track temperature.

Kirkwood says two races in two days adds to the challenge.

Kirkwood says the Iowa Speedway features three racing lines and how the car is set up will determine which one to use.

Kirkwood was a rookie in the IndyCar series last year and an early season win at the Long Beach Grand Prix back in April was a career changer.

The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 is Saturday afternoon and the Hy-Vee One Step 250 is Sunday afternoon.