Friday July 17th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
= FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 4A substate first round baseball — Mason City vs. Des Moines Hoover — 7:00 PM
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A regional semifinal softball — Newman vs. Kee — updates during Mason City-Hoover
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A regional semifinal softball — Clear Lake at Algona — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A substate first round baseball — Clear Lake at Humboldt — updates during Clear Lake-Algona softball
= SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A district final baseball — Newman vs. AGWSR — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 4A regional semifinal softball — Mason City at Decorah — 7:00
WAVERLY — The Mason City High softball team pushed across three runs in the top of the ninth to beat Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1 in a Class 4A Region 5 quarterfinal round contest on Thursday night in Waverly, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Emma Rickers scored on a three-base error for what would turn out to be the winning run in the top of the ninth, with Shaye Theobald later in the inning knocking in a pair of insurance runs. The Mohawks are now 9-14 on the season and they’ll travel to Decorah for a 4A regional semifinal game Saturday night. You’ll hear that game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting at about 7 o’clock. On the other side of the bracket, Center Point-Urbana beat Waterloo East 9-6 and will travel to Charles City tomorrow night.
— Class 1A, 2A, and 3A softball teams will play regional semifinals tonight:
== 3A Region 6
7:00 — Clear Lake at Algona (AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com)
7:00 — New Hampton at Crestwood
== 1A Region 4
7:00 — Kee at Newman (updates on KGLO during Mohawk baseball)
5:00 at Algona High School — Bishop Garrigan vs. St. Ansgar
== 2A Region 5
7:00 — North Union at Central Springs
7:00 — Manson-Northwest Webster at Emmetsburg
== 2A Region 6
7:00 — West Fork at Waterloo Columbus
7:00 — Hudson at North Linn
— Substate baseball starts tonight in Classes 3A and 4A:
== 4A Substate 2
7:00 — Des Moines Hoover at Mason City (AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com)
Marshalltown at Waukee
Indianola at West Des Moines Valley
== 3A Substate 2
7:00 — Clear Lake at Humboldt
7:00 — Iowa Falls-Alden at Gilbert
7:00 — Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Boone
7:00 — Algona at Webster City
== 3A Substate 3
7:00 — Charles City at Decorah
— 1A and 2A baseball district championship games take place on Saturday
== 1A Substate 2
District 3 — AGWSR at Newman (AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com)
District 4 — Madrid at Ogden
== 1A Substate 3
District 5 — Nashua-Plainfield at St. Ansgar
District 6 — MFL-Mar-Mac at South Winneshiek
== 2A Substate 2
District 3 — Forest City at Pocahontas
District 4 — Denver at Dike-New Hartford
IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has been pleased with the way his team has handled protocols this summer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Voluntary workouts have been ongoing since the players returned in early June.
Ferentz says the players have done a good job handling a tough situation.
Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are preparing to play a full 10-game schedule.
Ferentz says it is difficult to predict what this fall might look like.
IOWA CITY — Hawkeye players say the team is much closer right now in the wake of discussions following accusations of racial disparities in the program by some former players. Junior linebacker Djimon Colbert.
Senior receiver Brandon Smith says players feel more comfortable being an individual.
Sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum says the first meeting back on campus.