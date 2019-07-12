Friday July 12th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

=== FRIDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A softball regional semifinal — Newman at AGWSR — 7:00

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 3A softball regional semifinal — Clear Lake at Waterloo Columbus — 7:00

=== SATURDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A district baseball at Newman — Northwood-Kensett vs. North Iowa at 5:00 PM — Newman vs. Belmond-Klemme at 7:00 PM



– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 4A softball regional semifinal — Mason City High at Webster City — 7:00

MASON CITY — Mason City only needed five innings to win their opening tournament softball game last night, a 10-0 victory over Waverly-Shell Rock in Class 4A Region 3 quarterfinal round play, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. McKenna Mentink fired a five-hit shutout, striking out six, and had the game-terminating RBI with a single in the bottom of the fifth. Mason City plated five runs each in the third and fifth innings to improve their record to 17-21 on the season. The Mohawks will travel to 15th-ranked Webster City on Saturday night for the regional semifinal, a game you’ll hear over on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 7 o’clock. On the other side of the bracket, 4th-ranked Charles City will host Waterloo East on Saturday night after East beat Decorah 5-2.

— Regional semifinal round games take place tonight in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A. All games start at 7:00 PM:

== 1A Region 8

Newman (21-13) at #6 AGWSR (19-6) (7:00 on KGLO)

North Butler (21-7) at #9 Bishop Garrigan (27-6)

== 2A Region 5

North Union (15-16) at #8 Central Springs (26-7)

East Sac County (12-17) at South Central Calhoun (11-12)

== 2A Region 7

Osage (15-18) at St. Ansgar (24-7)

Hudson (16-18) at #1 North Linn (37-4)

== 3A Region 4

Clear Lake (10-14) at #6 Waterloo Columbus (33-4) (7:00 on KRIB)

Iowa Falls-Alden (8-22) at #15 New Hampton (28-7)

— Post-season baseball starts Saturday night with district quarterfinals in Classes 1A and 2A:

== Class 1A District 4 at Newman (games on KGLO)

5:00 — North Iowa vs. Northwood-Kensett

7:00 — #1 Newman vs. Belmond-Klemme

== Class 1A District 4 at Sheffield

5:00 — Central Springs vs. West Hancock

7:00 — North Union vs. West Fork

== Class 1A District 5 at St. Ansgar

5:00 — North Butler vs. Riceville

7:00 — #7 St. Ansgar vs. AGWSR

== Class 1A District 5 at Rockford

5:00 — Janesville vs. Clarksville

7:00 — Nashua-Plainfield vs. Rockford

== Class 2A District 3 at Forest City

5:00 — Lake Mills vs. Crestwood

7:00 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Forest City

(New Hampton and Osage receive quarterfinal round byes)

— high school baseball regular season games Thursday

Newman 8, Cedar Falls 5

Clear Lake 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 3

Charles City 6, Denver 4

IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Bakari Evelyn has signed with the University of Iowa.

Evelyn, a native of Detroit, is a graduate transfer from Valparaiso University and has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. Evelyn, who is the first graduate transfer for McCaffery at Iowa, played the last two seasons with the Crusaders (2017-18) after playing as a freshman at Nebraska in 2016.

“We are thrilled to have Bakari join our program,” said McCaffery. “He’s a veteran who can play multiple positions. He can score and defend. Bakari will bring a presence to our program that we are excited about.”

Last season at Valparaiso, Evelyn competed in 32 games, including 14 starts. He tied for first on the team in 3-pointers made (48), ranked second in assists (68) and fifth in scoring (8.4 ppg). Evelyn netted double figures 14 times, including nine of the first 12 games. He led the team in steals and assists in six games, and scoring three times. Evelyn led all scorers with a season-best 27 points in a win at George Washington.

As a sophomore in 2017-18, Evelyn was a Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team selection and was named co-MVP of the Savannah Invitational. He was the only Crusader to start all 32 games, ranking second on the team in scoring (12.6 ppg) and first in assists (93).

“I’m excited to finally be able to join the team and get to work with the guys to learn and prepare for the upcoming season,” Evelyn said. “I chose Iowa because of the relationship I developed with coach McCaffery and (Sherman) Dillard and for the opportunity to wear the Black and Gold. It feels great to be part of the Hawkeye family.”

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Roberto Diaz shot a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead in the John Deere Classic. Playing in the final group of the day off the first tee, Diaz birdied four of the first holes, eagled the par-5 10th and birdied three of the last five in the bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. The 32-year-old Mexican player is winless on the PGA Tour.