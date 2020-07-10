Friday July 10th Local Sports

SATURDAY:
IOWA CITY — For the first time since 1976, there will be no Iowa-Iowa State football game.
The Big Ten announced it will be moving to a conference only schedule for football and other fall sports. That would force the cancelation of the Cyclone-Hawkeye game set to be played in Iowa City on September 12th.
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta says they fully support the actions taken by the Big Ten Conference, knowing that the health, safety, and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, and staff is the top priority. He says the past few months have entailed numerous conversations between conference colleagues, Commissioner Warren and the Big Ten presidents, as they have worked to navigate the challenges associated with this pandemic.
The schedule change also means Iowa’s September 5th opener at home against UNI will be canceled as will a third home game against Northern Illinois.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – In an effort to balance a budget shortfall that is expected to exceed $1 million resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Northern Iowa Department of Athletics is implementing several cost-saving measures which began July 1.
UNI Athletics staff and coaches will take temporary salary reductions for fiscal year ’21, as part of expense saving measures. Additionally, all contract incentives for head coaches and Director of Athletics David Harris have been suspended for the fiscal year.
Harris says they understand that these temporary reductions will be challenging for staff and coaches, and they feel fortunate to have a team of staff members that understand the unprecedented situation that they face. He says their goals are to minimize the impact to student-athletes, protect human resources and emerge from this pandemic on strong fiscal footing.
ATLANTA — Former Newman and NIACC baseball standout Bryce Ball has been added to the Atlanta Braves’ 60-man player pool for the upcoming season. Ball was a 24th-round pick by the Braves in last year’s draft and has made his way up through the minors, hitting .329 with 17 homers and 52 runs batted in combined with rookie-level Danville and Single-A Rome. Ball is currently ranked as the Braves’ #16 prospect by Baseball America. With minor league baseball cancelled this year due to COVID-19, Ball will likely be part of a group of players that exist as a sort-of “taxi squad” that will be brought in to camp to train and play intersquad games.
ALGONA — Newman pounded out 12 hits in an 11-5 non-conference baseball win at Algona last night. Max Burt had a homer and four runs batted in to lead the Knights. Newman is 13-4 overall and will end the regular season hosting South Winneshiek tonight before starting 1A district baseball play hosting North Iowa on Saturday night.
IOWA FALLS — PJ Feuerbach knocked in a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to give Clear Lake a 7-5 win at Iowa Falls-Alden last night in North Central Conference baseball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake improves to 9-5 overall and finishes 4-2 in conference play. They’ll travel to Waverly-Shell Rock tonight.
— other baseball Thursday night
Estherville Lincoln Central 9, Lake Mills 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 11, North Butler 1
Humboldt 9, Bishop Garrigan 6
— Post-season play starts for Class 1A and 2A baseball teams on Saturday evening with district quarterfinal round games:
== 1A District 3 at Newman (both games on AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com)
4:30 — Central Springs vs. Lake Mills
7:00 — Newman vs. North Iowa
== 1A District 3 at Sheffield
4:30 — Northwood-Kensett vs. West Hancock
7:00 — West Fork vs. AGWSR
== 1A District 5 at St. Ansgar
4:30 — Janesville vs. Dunkerton
7:00 — St. Ansgar vs. Clarksville
== 1A District 5 at Rockford
4:30 — Nashua-Plainfield vs. Riceville
7:00 — Rockford vs. North Butler
== 2A District 3 at Garner
4:30 — North Union vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
7:00 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Emmetsburg
== 2A District 6 at New Hampton
4:30 — Osage vs. North Fayette Valley
7:00 — Waukon vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
— High school softball Thursday night
Newman vs. Central Springs — postponed to Monday
Iowa Falls-Alden 8, West Fork 5
Estherville Lincoln Central 12, Lake Mills 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 8, Bishop Garrigan 3
HAMPTON — The Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball season has come to an end due to a positive case of COVID-19. Athletic Director Christi Weiser says the individual was involved in strength and conditioning on Wednesday morning and the families of those deemed to have been in close contact with the individual were contacted on Thursday. Weiser says the season was cancelled due to the fact that the post-season starts next week and there’s not enough time for the testing and quarantining needed to continue the season. The Bulldog baseball team was not impacted by the positive test result and their season will continue as planned.