Friday January 7th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== TONIGHT
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Ankeny — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Webster City — girls 6:15, boys follow
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Nebraska — pre-game 12:45, tip 1:00
MADISON, WISCONSIN — Wisconsin jumped out to a 13 point halftime lead and cruised to an 87-78 win over Iowa in Madison last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The 23rd-ranked Badgers shot 50 percent for the game and clobbered the Hawkeyes on the glass with a 43-26 rebounding advantage, including 15 offensive rebounds.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Johnny Davis led Wisconsin with 26 points but the Badgers took control by dominating the paint.
Keegan Murray led Iowa with 27 points. Kris Murray added 12 and says the Hawks struggled on defense.
Murray says rebounding needs to improve before next Thursday’s game against Indiana.
IOWA CITY — Northwestern made it three in a row over the 22nd-ranked Iowa women. The Hawkeyes were held to 13 fourth quarter points in a 77-69 loss at home. The Hawkeyes continue to struggle from behind the arc. They were just six of 26 from three point range.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes struggled against the Wildcat defense.
Iowa visits Nebraska Sunday.
— high school boys basketball from Thursday
Newman 79, West Fork 54
Rockford 45, Tripoli 43
Nashua-Plainfield 64, Central Springs 52
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 71, North Iowa 64
— high school girls basketball from Thursday
West Fork 52, Newman 34
Tripoli 46, Rockford 34
Central Springs-Nashua
DES MOINES — 2021-22 SIXTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 6, 2022
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 9-1 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 8-3 2
3 Exira-EHK 8-0 3
4 Springville 12-0 4
5 North Linn 10-1 5
6 MMCRU 8-0 6
7 Burlington Notre Dame 9-0 7
8 North Mahaska 8-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 7-0 9
10 Martensdale St. Mary’s 11-0 11
11 East Buchanan 7-2 10
12 Stanton 8-0 12
13 Westwood 10-1 13
14 Montezuma 8-2 14
15 Woodbine 6-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 1
2 Denver 10-1 2
3 Central Lyon 9-1 3
4 Panorama 10-0 4
5 Treynor 10-1 6
6 West Hancock 8-2 8
7 Sibley-Ocheyedan 8-3 7
8 Iowa City Regina 8-2 14
9 Jesup 8-2 15
10 South Central Calhoun 9-1 12
11 Mediapolis 9-0 13
12 Grundy Center 7-2 5
13 West Branch 7-2 9
14 Aplington-Parkersburg 8-2 11
15 Cascade 8-2 10
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 8-1 1
2 West Lyon 9-0 2
3 Ballard 10-2 3
4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 11-1 4
5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-1 5
6 Center Point-Urbana 9-1 6
7 Clear Lake 5-1 7
8 Cherokee 8-2 8
9 West Liberty 7-2 9
10 Roland-Story 7-2 11
11 Davenport Assumption 6-4 10
12 West Marshall 10-1 13
13 Harlan 7-3 NR
14 Williamsburg 6-3 NR
15 Forest City 7-2 15
Dropped Out: Vinton-Shellsburg (12), West Burlington (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Glenwood 7-1 1
2 Bishop Heelan 8-0 2
3 North Polk 10-1 3
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-3 6
5 Indianola 7-2 7
6 Grinnell 7-1 4
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 8-2 5
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-3 8
9 Pella 7-2 11
10 North Scott 7-3 12
11 Central DeWitt 6-3 9
12 Spencer 7-3 10
13 Keokuk 6-3 NR
14 Winterset 6-2 14
15 Norwalk 6-3 NR
Dropped Out: Benton Community (13), Bondurant-Farrar (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 11-0 1
2 Iowa City High 8-0 2
3 Waterloo West 8-1 3
4 Dowling Catholic 10-0 4
5 Iowa City West 7-1 5
6 Des Moines Roosevelt 6-2 6
7 Ankeny Centennial 7-2 7
8 Ankeny 7-2 9
9 West Des Moines Valley 8-2 10
10 Cedar Falls 7-2 12
11 Pleasant Valley 8-1 13
12 Southeast Polk 5-4 8
13 Waukee Northwest 7-4 11
14 Linn-Mar 6-3 NR
15 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-4 14
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake dropped a North Central Conference wrestling dual at home to Humboldt last night, 65-6. Dylan Evanson had Clear Lake’s only win of the night, picking up a second-period pin at 220 pounds. The Lions host the Clear Lake Invitational on Saturday starting at 9:30, with the other schools at the tournament being Algona, Charles City, Emmetsburg, Forest City, North Butler, Okoboji and West Fork.
— other wrestling last night
@ Ames
Mason City 40, Ames 39
Mason City 43, Des Moines Roosevelt 30
Ottumwa 46, Mason City 29
@ Belmond
Osage 81, St. Ansgar 0
Osage 40, Nashua-Plainfield 34
Osage 83, Belmond-Klemme 0
Nashua-Plainfield 78, St. Ansgar 4
Nashua-Plainfield 72, Belmond-Klemme 9
St. Ansgar 42, Belmond-Klemme 27
@ Lake Mills
Lake Mills 45, Forest City 33
Lake Mills 42, North Butler-Clarksville 36
Lake Mills 76, West Fork 6
Forest City 40, North Butler-Clarksville 39
Forest City 72, West Fork 12
North Butler-Clarksville 54, West Fork 3
@ Garner
West Hancock 39, Eagle Grove 34
West Hancock 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
West Hancock 48, North Union 30
Eagle Grove 61, North Union 12
Eagle Grove 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28
North Union 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31
Charles City 52, Waukon 29