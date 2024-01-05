Friday January 5th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Rutgers — pre-game 4:45, tipoff 5:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden — girls 6:15, boys follow

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Rutgers — pre-game 10:00, tipoff 11:00

— high school boys basketball last night

Ottumwa 66, Mason City 51 (at Wells Fargo Arena)

Nashua-Plainfield 70, Central Springs 52

GTRA 69, North Iowa 55

— high school girls basketball last night

Mason City High 54, Ottumwa 34 (at Wells Fargo Arena)

Humboldt 37, Belmond-Klemme 33

DES MOINES — New girls basketball rankings have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

= Class 1A

No. School Record LW

1 North Linn 9-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 9-1 2

3 Martensdale-St. Marys 7-3 3

4 Remsen St, Mary’s 8-0 4

5 Riceville 11-0 5

6 Council Bluffs St. Albert 9-1 6

7 Calamus-Wheatland 10-0 7

8 Algona Bishop Garrigan 10-1 8

9 CAM 8-1 9

10 Woodbine 7-2 10

11 Lynnville-Sully 10-2 11

12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-2 12

13 Springville 9-3 14

14 George-Little Rock 8-0 NR

15 Montezuma 7-2 NR

Dropped Out: Edgewood-Colesburg (13), Earlham (15)

= Class 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 1

2 Panorama 9-0 2

3 Westwood 10-0 4

4 Iowa City Regina 8-2 3

5 Sioux Central 9-1 5

6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9-1 7

7 Central Lyon 9-1 6

8 Nodaway Valley 8-1 8

9 North Mahaska 9-1 9

10 Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto-Charter Oak-Ute 8-0 10

11 Cascade 6-2 11

12 Treynor 7-2 12

13 Grundy Center 9-1 14

14 Aplington-Parkersburg 8-2 15

15 Hinton 9-2 NR

Dropped Out: Jesup (13)

= Class 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Solon 9-1 1

2 Mount Vernon 10-0 2

3 Des Moines Christian 10-1 3

4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 10-2 4

5 Dubuque Wahlert 9-1 5

6 Roland-Story 10-0 8

7 Harlan 8-1 6

8 Monticello 10-1 9

9 Benton Community 6-3 10

10 Forest City 10-1 7

11 Algona 6-3 11

12 Spirit Lake 5-3 12

13 Cherokee 9-2 13

14 Williamsburg 5-3 14

15 Chariton 9-1 15

Dropped Out: None

= Class 4A

No. School Record LW

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1 1

2 Clear Creek-Amana 8-0 2

3 North Polk 8-2 3

4 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-0 4

5 Mason City 8-1 5

6 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 8-0 6

7 Le Mars 8-2 9

8 Norwalk 9-2 7

9 Lewis Central 7-3 10

10 Marion 8-2 11

11 Maquoketa 9-2 13

12 Carlisle 6-3 12

13 Central DeWitt 8-2 8

14 Pella 8-2 14

15 Western Dubuque 7-4 15

Dropped Out: None

= Class 5A

No. School Record LW

1 Johnston 11-0 1

2 Davenport North 9-2 2

3 West Des Moines Dowling 7-3 3

4 Waukee 7-2 4

5 Ankeny Centennial 6-5 6

6 Pleasant Valley 8-3 7

7 Ankeny 7-4 8

8 West Des Moines Valley 7-3 5

9 Cedar Falls 9-1 9

10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-1 10

11 Southeast Polk 6-5 11

12 Waukee Northwest 5-5 12

13 Sioux City East 6-3 13

14 Iowa City West 5-4 14

15 Linn-Mar 5-6 NR

Dropped Out: Iowa City High (15)

CLEAR LAKE — Humboldt took all three duals at a wrestling quadrangular in Clear Lake last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and saw on Lions TV at kribam.com. The Wildcats beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59-18, Roland-Story 54-19, and then beat the Lions 57-15. Clear Lake won their other two duals, beating Roland-Story 40-36 and edging Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34-33. Clear Lake coach Evan Johnson says his team now prepares for hosting its own Lions Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday morning.

Jake Trenary had three pins on the night to lead Clear Lake and says his team is preparing for a long stretch of matches in the month of January.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows beat Roland-Story in the other dual 45-33.

— other boys duals last night

@ Osage

Osage 48, Nashua-Plainfield 36

Osage 72, St. Ansgar 12

Nashua-Plainfield 66, St. Asngar 15

@ North Butler

Lake Mills 54, North Butler-Clarksville 26

Lake Mills 50, Forest City 24

Lake Mills 78, West Fork 0

North Butler-Clarksville 78, West Fork 0

North Butler-Clarksville 36, Forest City 35

Forest City 84, West Fork 0

@ Eagle Grove

West Hancock 65, Eagle Grove 15

West Hancock 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30

West Hancock 62, North Union 24

North Union 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Eagle Grove 36

Eagle Grove 45, North Union 30

Waukon 54, Charles City 27

IOWA CITY — The 4th-ranked Iowa women are on the road tonight at Rutgers. The Hawkeyes are 3-0 in the Big Ten and beat the Scarlet Knights 111-57 in Iowa City last season.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Rutgers is 0-3 in the league race but Bluder says their size makes them good on defense.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a win over Michigan State at the buzzer and Bluder says the Spartans are one of several teams in the Big Ten that are much improved.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 o’clock with the pre-game at 4:45 on AM-1300 KGLO.

IOWA CITY — Two teams in need of a victory collide in Iowa City Saturday when the Iowa men host Rutgers. Iowa is 0-3 in the Big Ten while the Scarlet Knights are 0-2 after a 76-72 loss at Ohio State.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Rutgers will provide a physical test.

Iowa is 0-3 in the Big Ten for the second straight year but last season rebounded to finish 11-9.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11 o’clock on Saturday morning with the pre-game at 10 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — The Iowa State men take an 11-2 record into Saturday’s start of the Big 12 race at 11th-ranked Oklahoma. After a 15-17 record last season, the Sooners enter the league race with a record of 12-1.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says after a number of lopsided wins in non-conference play, the Cyclones are ready for the grind of the Big 12 race.

Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey says the Sooners will be a difficult test.

Lipsey says it would be a huge road win to get to start the conference.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 o’clock on Saturday.