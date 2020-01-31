Friday January 31st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond — girls 5:45, boys follow
– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Mason City vs. Waukee — girls 6:15, boys follow
== SATURDAY
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament at Osage — updates twice an hour, live coverage of the finals at about 3:30
– AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball — Texas Tech at Kansas — 2:45
== SUNDAY
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Illinois — 11:00 pre-game, 12:00 tipoff
– AM-1300 KGLO — Super Bowl 54 — Kansas City vs. San Francisco — 3:00 PM
CLEAR LAKE — 4th-ranked Clear Lake outscored 2nd-ranked Crestwood 20-6 in the second quarter on their way to a 68-53 win last night in a clash of rated Class 3A teams, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The Lions fell behind 18-11 after the first quarter, and coach Bart Smith says his team was able to regroup at the quarter break and have a solid second quarter.
Smith says his team didn’t let up after halftime, shooting well in outscoring Crestwood 23-12 in the third quarter.
Sara Faber and Chelsey Holck each had 20 points to lead Clear Lake, as the Lions are now 15-1 overall. Crestwood was led by University of Iowa recruit Sharon Goodman, who had 31.
== The Clear Lake boys got 22 from Andrew Formanek, 14 from Carson Toebe and 11 from Jack Barragy as the Lions downed Crestwood 67-49 in the boys game, as you also heard on KRIB. Clear Lake is now 13-2 on the season.
Both Clear Lake teams host St. Edmond in a doubleheader that starts a half hour earlier than normal tonight at 5:45. You can hear both games starting shortly after 5:30 on KRIB.
— girls basketball last night
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Algona 45
Nashua-Plainfield 35, Northwood-Kensett 26
— boys basketball last night
Algona 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48
Bishop Garrigan 86, Pocahontas Area 62
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Northwood-Kensett 40
DES MOINES — 2020 NINTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 16-0 2
2 Marquette Catholic 16-1 3
3 North Mahaska 12-2 4
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 16-1 5
5 Montezuma 14-1 1
6 MMCRU 16-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 14-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 15-1 10
9 Burlington Notre Dame 15-1 11
10 Woodbury Central 13-3 12
11 East Buchanan 12-4 13
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-6 8
13 Kingsley-Pierson 14-3 9
14 Central Elkader 16-2 15
15 Springville 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: Central Decatur (14)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 16-0 1
2 West Hancock 18-0 2
3 North Linn 15-1 3
4 Osage 13-1 4
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 16-2 5
6 Van Buren County 15-2 7
7 Western Christian 12-4 8
8 AHSTW 15-1 10
9 West Branch 14-3 6
10 Mediapolis 16-1 11
11 Mount Ayr 13-2 12
12 Maquoketa Valley 14-3 9
13 Panorama 13-2 14
14 Logan-Magnolia 14-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 11-4 15
Dropped Out: Hudson (13)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 14-1 1
2 Crestwood 14-2 2
3 Bishop Heelan 11-3 3
4 Clear Lake 14-1 4
5 Roland-Story 12-2 5
6 North Polk 10-4 7
7 Des Moines Christian 15-1 8
8 Red Oak 13-3 6
9 Okoboji 15-1 9
10 West Burlington 12-3 10
11 West Liberty 15-2 12
12 Davenport Assumption 10-5 11
13 West Marshall 11-1 14
14 Jesup 12-3 NR
15 Monticello 12-4 NR
Dropped Out: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (13), Cherokee (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 15-0 1
2 Marion 14-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 15-0 3
4 Glenwood 15-0 4
5 Ballard 14-1 5
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-4 6
7 Lewis Central 10-4 7
8 Gilbert 11-3 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 13-1 10
11 Grinnell 11-3 11
12 Mason City 9-7 12
13 Clear Creek-Amana 13-3 15
14 Bondurant-Farrar 10-4 NR
15 Keokuk 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Carroll (13), ADM (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 13-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 14-2 3
3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-0 4
4 Johnston 14-2 2
5 Waukee 12-2 5
6 Southeast Polk 15-1 6
7 Cedar Falls 10-4 7
8 Waterloo West 13-3 8
9 Urbandale 13-3 9
10 Davenport North 11-2 11
11 West Des Moines Valley 9-7 13
12 Ames 8-8 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 8-8 10
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 12-3 15
15 Sioux City East 11-4 NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (14)
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — Iowa’s five game win streak ended at 15th ranked Maryland. Anthony Cowan had a career high 31 points as the Terrapins beat the 18th ranked Hawkeyes 82-72.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Luka Garza led the Hawks with 21 points while being limited to 24 minutes due to foul trouble.
Iowa is 6-4 in the Big Ten and hosts league leader Illinois on Sunday.
Tipoff Sunday between Iowa and Illinois is scheduled for noon, with the pre-game at 11 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — The 18th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Penn State 26-12 in the second quarter and raced away to a 77-66 win, a game the Hawkeyes led by 23 points early in the fourth quarter. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
Penn State was able to cut the Iowa lead to eight in the waning moments.
Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists to lead Iowa. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had 14 points, three assists and three steals. Iowa improves to 9-1 in the Big Ten and play at Michigan on Sunday.
OSAGE — Osage, West Hancock and Central Springs are the favorites heading into the Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament to be held in Osage on Saturday. The host Green Devils have six ranked wrestlers in Class 2A and are ranked seventh as a team. In the Class 1A rankings, West Hancock is sixth as a team in Class 1A with five rated wrestlers, including second-ranked Chandler Redenius at 285. Central Springs is ninth in Class 1A with four rated wrestlers. Wrestling starts at 10 o’clock tomorrow. We’ll have twice-an-hour updates in the early rounds of the tournament, with live coverage of the championship matches on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the Radio.com app tomorrow afternoon.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls scored six unanswered goals for a 7-2 win over Alexandria last night at the Mason City Arena. Carter Eha had two goals and an assist to lead the Bulls, who clinched a spot in the playoffs with the win. The Bulls hit the road for the rest of the weekend, heading to Alexandria tonight and Rochester on Saturday night.