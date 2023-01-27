Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Local Sports
Live Sports
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2022-23 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Election Poll Locator
Closings
Weather
News Team
Contact
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Listen To Us
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
KGLO News
Listen
Your Hometown News Station
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Local Sports
Live Sports
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2022-23 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Election Poll Locator
Closings
Weather
News Team
Contact
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
/
Audio Archives
Friday January 27th “The Midday Report”
January 27, 2023 12:32PM CST
Share
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday January 27th
KGLO News
·
Friday January 27 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
1
Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
2
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
3
Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
4
Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft
5
Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man's murder conviction