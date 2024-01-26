Friday January 26th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at St. Edmond — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Marshalltown — girls 6:15, boys follow

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Michigan — pre-game 3:00, tipoff 4:00

MASON CITY — 49 schools converge on Mason City High School today for the girls super regional wrestling tournament. The top four at each weight in each region qualify for the girls state tournament next Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Looking at the local schools involved in the regional tournaments:

== Region 7 — Clear Lake, Charles City, West Fork

== Region 8 — Mason City, Clarksville/North Butler, Nashua-Plainfield, North Central Trailblazers, Osage, St. Ansgar

Wrestling starts at 10 o’clock this morning.

List of regional assignment — https://www.ighsau.org/upl/downloads/content-blocks/2024-super-regional-assignments.pdf

Region 7 link — https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=771132132

Region 8 link — https://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/VerifyPassword.jsp?tournamentId=771133132

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys wrestling team upset #4/1A Lake Mills 34-33 last night in a non-conference dual as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Lions coach Evan Johnson says it was a fun way to finish the home portion of their schedule.

Clear Lake is scheduled to wrap up the regular season on the road next Thursday in a triangular at Nevada along with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

— high school boys wrestling last night

Algona 37, West Hancock 36

@ Webster City

Webster City 39, Nashua-Plainfield 35

Webster City 55, Forest City 18

Nashua-Plainfield 71, Forest City 6

AMES — The Iowa State women have another road game on Saturday at 24th-ranked West Virginia. The Cyclones are coming off a 60-58 loss at Kansas and have dropped their last two games. ISU coach Bill Fennelly says handling West Virginia’s pressure defense will be a key.

The Cyclones beat West Virginia two weeks ago in Ames but Fennelly says winning on the road offers a big challenge.

Iowa State is 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

PEORIA — The Drake women moved to 8-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 77-65 win at Bradley. Kaitie Dinnebier scored 29 points and the Bulldogs led by as many as 20 in claiming a ninth straight win.

That’s Drake coach Allison Pohlman. The Bulldogs were outscored by Bradley 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

Drake is 15-4 overall.

NORMAL, ILLINOIS — The Northern Iowa women jumped out to a quick lead but Illinois State beat the Panthers 88-77 last night in Normal. Maya McDermott had 29 points while Grace Boffeli added 20 to lead Northern Iowa, as they drop to 5-11 overall and 4-3 in the Valley. They will play at Bradley on Saturday.

— high school boys basketball last night

Osage 90, Newman 63

West Fork 89, Rockford 39

St. Ansgar 69, Central Springs 51

Northwood-Kensett 74, Nashua-Plainfield 59

Bishop Garrigan 75, Belmond-Klemme 51

Grand View Christian 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39

Algona 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39

— high school girls basketball last night

Newman 60, Osage 54

St. Ansgar 65, Central Springs 62

West Marshall 52, West Fork 51

Charles City 41, North Butler 40

Bishop Garrigan 66, Belmond-Klemme 45

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Grand View Christian 36

Algona 77, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72

DES MOINES — New girls basketball rankings are out from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Class 4A

No. School Record LW

1 Clear Creek-Amana 14-0 2

2 Waverly-Shell Rock 16-0 4

3 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 12-1 5

4 Dallas Center-Grimes 12-3 1

5 North Polk 14-2 3

6 Mason City 14-2 6

7 Le Mars 12-3 7

8 Norwalk 12-2 8

9 Lewis Central 10-4 9

10 Maquoketa 11-2 11

11 Marion 12-4 10

12 Central DeWitt 11-3 13

13 Pella 10-3 12

14 Carlisle 10-4 14

15 Keokuk 13-1 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 15-1 1

2 Des Moines Christian 13-1 3

3 Estherville-Lincoln Central 14-2 4

4 Roland-Story 14-0 5

5 Solon 12-3 2

6 Dubuque Wahlert 14-2 6

7 Harlan 11-2 7

8 Benton Community 11-5 8

9 Monticello 12-2 9

10 Spirit Lake 10-3 11

11 Algona 11-4 10

12 Cherokee 10-4 12

13 Forest City 13-3 13

14 West Delaware 9-7 NR

15 Chariton 11-2 14

Dropped Out: Williamsburg (15)

Class 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 13-1 1

2 Panorama 16-0 2

3 Westwood 14-0 3

4 Sioux Central 13-1 5

5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14-1 6

6 Iowa City Regina 13-3 4

7 Central Lyon 14-1 7

8 Nodaway Valley 12-2 8

9 Grundy Center 14-1 11

10 Cascade 11-3 10

11 Hinton 14-2 14

12 North Mahaska 13-2 9

13 Aplington-Parkersburg 12-3 13

14 North Union 13-4 NR

15 Treynor 9-4 12

Dropped Out: Jesup (15)

Class 1A

No. School Record LW

1 North Linn 15-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 13-1 2

3 Martensdale-St. Marys 10-3 3

4 Remsen St, Mary’s 12-0 4

5 Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-1 6

6 Algona Bishop Garrigan 16-1 7

7 Calamus-Wheatland 14-1 8

8 Woodbine 11-2 10

9 CAM 12-2 9

10 Montezuma 13-2 13

11 Riceville 17-1 5

12 Lynnville-Sully 14-3 11

13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-3 12

14 Fremont-Mills 15-0 15

15 George-Little Rock 11-2 14

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

No. School Record LW

1 Johnston 16-0 1

2 Davenport North 14-2 2

3 West Des Moines Dowling 11-4 3

4 Waukee 12-3 4

5 Ankeny Centennial 9-6 5

6 Pleasant Valley 11-4 6

7 Cedar Falls 14-1 8

8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 11-1 9

9 Ankeny 9-7 7

10 Waukee Northwest 7-7 10

11 Southeast Polk 8-7 12

12 Sioux City East 11-4 13

13 West Des Moines Valley 8-7 11

14 Sioux City West 6-5 15

15 Iowa City West 8-6 14

Dropped Out: None

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points, Anthony Edwards added 24 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Minnesota led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and was still ahead still ahead by 10, midway through the fourth quarter. Cam Thomas’ free throws with 1:11 left tied the game 94-94. Rudy Gobert put down an alley-oop from Towns with 58 seconds remaining to put the Timberwolves back in front. Gobert finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Thomas led the Nets with 25 points and Bridges had 21.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier and Filip Forsberg scored 35 seconds apart to open a three-goal third period, Juuse Saros made 22 saves and the Nashville Predators came back to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2. Roman Josi added his 10th goal of the season and had an assist, while Ryan O’Reilly had two assists for Nashville. Joel Eriksson Ek scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season for Minnesota and Matt Boldy got his 16th. Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots for the Wild, which had its three-game winning streak stopped. Minnesota had been 14-0-1 when leading after two periods.