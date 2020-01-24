Friday January 24th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Southeast Polk — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden — girls 6:15, boys follow
== SATURDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake wrestling at North Central Conference Tournament in Iowa Falls — updates at :05/:35 after the hour starting at 10:35, plus live coverage of Clear Lake wrestlers in the semifinals and finals
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball — Villanova at Providence — 12:45
== SUNDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Mohawk Hockey vs. Sioux City — 11:00 AM
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Michigan State — 2:45 pre-game, 3:00 tipoff
IOWA CITY — The 19th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Ohio State 24-16 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 77-68 win, their 31st straight victory at home, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. Senior guard Kathleen Doyle had 13 of her game high 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Iowa trailed by four at halftime before holding the Buckeyes to four of 16 shooting in the third quarter.
The Hawkeyes reach the midway point of the Big Ten race with a 7-1 record and a share of the lead.
Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had 19 points, five assists, four rebounds and one block. Iowa is now 16-3 overall and will host Michigan State on Sunday in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 2:45 with the pre-game.
WAUKEE — Waukee won 12 of 14 matches in downing Mason City 71-8 in a CIML wrestling dual last night in Waukee. The only Mohawk wins came from Jace Rhodes, who picked up a 22-7 technical fall win at 113 pounds, and Connor Wiemann, who had a decision at 132. The Mohawks host Fort Dodge on Monday in their final dual of the season.
— other wrestling
@ Greene
North Butler-Clarksville 45, Eagle Grove 36
North Butler-Clarksville 66, Newman 12
North Butler-Clarksville 51, St. Ansgar 27
Eagle Grove 57, Newman 12
Eagle Grove 48, St. Ansgar 30
St. Ansgar 48, Newman 30
@ Garner
Osage 57, Central Springs 18
Osage 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9
Osage 69, West Fork 11
Central Springs 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Central Springs 64, West Fork 18
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49, West Fork 30
@ Northwood
Lake Mills 79, Belmond-Klemme 0
Lake Mills 48, Northwood-Kensett 21
Lake Mills 51, West Hancock 21
West Hancock 66, Belmond-Klemme 18
West Hancock 39, Northwood-Kensett 36
Northwood-Kensett 54, Belmond-Klemme 24
@ Rockford
Nashua-Plainfield 49, Forest City 26
Nashua-Plainfield 72, Rockford 12
Forest City 74, Rockford 6
CLEAR LAKE — The North Central Conference wrestling tournament takes place in Iowa Falls tomorrow. Clear Lake coach Doug Munn feels like it could be a wide open tournament.
You can hear coverage of the North Central Conference tournament on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the Radio.com app with updates every half hour starting at about 10:30 tomorrow morning, with live coverage of Clear Lake wrestlers who are in the semifinals and finals
BOONE — The every two years release of high school football classifications, districts and schedules that typically come out in January from the Iowa High School Athletic Association is being put on hold. The association’s Board of Control on Thursday discussed the football advisory committee’s recommendations made at the board’s December meeting regarding the number of regular season games and playoff qualifiers, as well as ideas shared in a meeting of Class 4A athletic directors held earlier this month. The board in December tabled a proposal from the advisory committee and the Iowa Football Coaches Association for an eight-game regular season and having 32 playoff qualifiers per class, minus 4A, but did not vote on the topic Thursday. IHSAA executives on Thursday presented the board with possible scheduling models to address competitive equity concerns, with the board setting February 5th as the deadline date for a recommendation regarding football districts for 2021 and 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. He fills the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The widely expected move was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement. Kubiak served as offensive adviser and assistant to coach Mike Zimmer this season. Kubiak’s playbook helped spur quarterback Kirk Cousins to a career-best season. Zimmer sought continuity with the replacement for Stefanski.