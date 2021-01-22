Friday January 22nd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== Friday
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Ames — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake boys vs. Humboldt — 7:45
== Saturday
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at North Central Conference wrestling tournament in Webster City — updates starting at 10:30, placement round live at around 3:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC basketball vs. DMACC — women 1:00, men 3:00
== Sunday
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Mohawk Hockey vs. Cedar Rapids — 11:00
AM-1300 KGLO — NFL Conference Championship Games — 1:00
IOWA CITY — Iowa unraveled in the second half in a loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers took control with a late 23-3 run and raced away to an 81-69 win, handing the 4th-ranked Hawkeyes their first home loss of the season. The Hawks were outscored 50-32 in the second half and finished five of 23 from three point range. Luka Garza led Iowa with 28 points and 12 rebounds.
Garza on Indiana’s second half run.
Iowa led by nine in the second half before the Hoosiers turned the game around. Joe Wieskamp had 16 points but he and Garza were the only Hawkeyes in double figures.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says the Hawkeyes ball movement on offense was lacking. Iowa played the second half without starting guard CJ Fredrick who was nursing a lower leg injury. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 in the Big Ten and 12-3 overall.
CLEAR LAKE — Five players scored in double figures as Clear Lake rolled to a 71-33 win over Humboldt in North Central Conference girls basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Chelsey Holck, Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss each had 13 while Kaitlyn Vanderploeg and Zoe Fasbender each had 10 for the Lions, who are now 12-1 overall and will be off until Tuesday when they travel to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The boys matchup between the Lions and Wildcats takes place tonight in Clear Lake, which you can hear on KRIB starting at about 7:45.
— other girls basketball Thursday night
Osage 59, Central Springs 17
Forest City 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51
North Union 77, North Iowa 18
— boys basketball Thursday night
Osage 84, Central Springs 51
Forest City 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
North Iowa 69, North Union 62
BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control made two major decisions on Thursday, one dealing with the state wrestling tournament, the other dealing with high school football in 2021. The schedule for the state wrestling tournament will remain the same this year despite the pandemic. The state duals will take place on Wednesday February 17 with the traditional tournament February 18-20. Competition and spectator guidelines will continue to be followed with only 4000 tickets being sold per session. The Board of Control also approved adding a new classification for football. The 36 schools with the highest enrollment will play in the new Class 5A, with the next 36 in 4A and next 36 in 3A. Those classes will play nine regular season games and have 16 playoff qualifiers. The next 48 schools will be in Class 2A, another 48 teams in Class 1A, with the rest of the 11-man schools in Class A. Those classes along with 8-Man will play eight regular season games with 32 playoff qualifiers. Teams in those classes who do not qualify will be permitted to play a ninth regular season game.
— high school wrestling last night
Ankeny Centennial 66, Mason City 11
@ St. Edmond
Clear Lake 42, St. Edmond 13
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Clear Lake 12
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 74, St. Edmond 6
@ St. Ansgar
St. Ansgar 54, Newman 28
St. Ansgar 60, Eagle Grove 12
St. Ansgar 42, North Butler-Clarksville 37
North Butler-Clarksville 54, Eagle Grove 17
North Butler-Clarksville 44, Newman 28
Eagle Grove 42, Newman 30
@ Belmond
Lake Mills 51, West Hancock 24
Lake Mills 60, Belmond-Klemme 21
Lake Mills 72, Northwood-Kensett 6
West Hancock 51, Northwood-Kensett 12
West Hancock 58, Belmond-Klemme 15
Northwood-Kensett 42, Belmond-Klemme 30
@ Manly
Osage 83, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Osage 55, Central Springs 24
Osage 75, West Fork 3
Central Springs 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
Central Springs 66, West Fork 12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30, West Fork 24
WEBSTER CITY & OSAGE — Two conference wrestling tournaments take place Saturday. The North Central Conference tournament takes place in Webster City. We’ll have updates of the Clear Lake wrestlers throughout the day at the top and bottom of the hour starting at 10:30 with live play-by-play coverage during the placement round later Saturday afternoon on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament has been moved up a week to tomorrow and will be held in Osage starting at 10 o’clock.