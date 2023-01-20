Friday January 20th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Waterloo East — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

== SATURDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at North Central Conference wrestling tournament — frequent updates starting at about 10:30, semifinals and placement round live

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Ohio State — pre-game 12:00, tipoff 1:00

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s game against Northwestern has been rescheduled for January 31st in Iowa City. Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the game was postponed due to COVID issues in the Northwestern program. The Hawkeyes return from an unexpected layoff when they visit Ohio State on Saturday.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who was pleased with how the Big Ten handled the situation. The revised schedule will have the Hawks playing three games in six days.

Iowa visits an Ohio State team on Saturday that has lost five straight. Four of the losses were by four points or fewer.

Patrick McCaffery has returned to practice and is nearing a return to the games. He missed the last four games after stepping away to deal with anxiety.

The Hawkeyes take a four game win streak into Columbus. Junior forward Kris Murray

Murray says past experience helped them adjust after the postponement.

Tipoff tomorrow between Iowa and Ohio State is scheduled for 1 o’clock, with the pre-game at noon on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — The top two defensive teams in the Big 12 collide on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater when 12th-ranked Iowa State visits Oklahoma State. The Cyclones are 5-1 in the league race and face a Cowboy squad that just got seven-footer Moussa Cisse back from injury.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger, who says for the Cyclones success on offense will begin on the defensive end.

Senior forward Tre King says the Cowboys are talented despite their 2-4 start in Big 12 play.

The Cyclones enter as the top three point shooting team in the league.

Senior forward Hason Ward says a key for the Cyclones has been ball movement.

Tipoff in Stillwater is scheduled for 1 o’clock.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards had 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-126 on Thursday night. Kyle Anderson added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which was down Rudy Gobert and Austin Rivers. The Timberwolves erased a 14-point deficit midway through the fourth with a defensive effort not typically seen from Minnesota, particularly without Gobert making an impact down low. Scottie Barnes had 12 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth for Toronto, which had won four of six.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A late injury to Carolina winger Max Pacioretty overshadowed the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win against Minnesota. Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners. Frederik Andersen was strong in net for Carolina with 30 saves. The Hurricanes saw Pacioretty go down late with a non-contact injury that left him unable to put any weight on his right leg. They had acquired him from Vegas in a July trade and he had recently made his debut following offseason surgery. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury had 24 saves.

HAMPTON — Hampton-Dumont-CAL hosts the North Central Conference wrestling tournament tomorrow. Webster City is the tournament favorite heading into the competition, being ranked 4th in Class 2A with four highly-ranked wrestlers. Algona has five ranked wrestlers heading into the tournament, Humboldt four, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Hampton-Dumont-CAL two, and Clear Lake one with Max Currier ranked 5th in Class 2A at 132 pounds. Wrestling starts at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning, with frequent reports on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com during the early rounds with live coverage during the semifinals and finals.