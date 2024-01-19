Friday January 19th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High basketball vs. Waterloo East — girls 6:15, boys follow

== SATURDAY

Lions TV at kribam.com — North Central Conference boys wrestling tournament — 10:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Purdue — pre-game 12:00, tipoff 1:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Ohio State — pre-game 10:45, tipoff 11:00

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Thursday named Beth Goetz as the school’s permanent athletic director. Goetz had been interim AD since Gary Barta retired this past August. Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery praised the decision.

McCaffery says Goetz has been a great fit.

McCaffery is looking forward to working with Goetz and says she has a great vision for the program.

Goetz becomes the first woman to lead the entire athletic department.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls picked up a non-conference basketball win last night at home over Northwood-Kensett 71-32, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The game came one day after head coach Curt Klaahsen announced on social media that he was taking early retirement at the end of the school year. Klaahsen says it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

Klaahsen says it’s been a great run at Mason City High School.

The 6th-ranked in Class 4A Riverhawks improve to 11-2 on the season and will host Waterloo East tonight as part of a doubleheader that you’ll hear on KGLO starting at about 6:15.

— other girls basketball Thursday

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, North Iowa 45

West Hancock 56, Charles City 21

— other boys basketball Thursday

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, North Iowa 58

Charles City 74, West Hancock 35

DES MOINES — New girls basketball rankings were released on Thursday by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Class 4A

No. School Record LW

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2 1

2 Clear Creek-Amana 11-0 2

3 North Polk 12-2 3

4 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-0 4

5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 10-0 5

6 Mason City 10-2 6

7 Le Mars 11-2 7

8 Norwalk 10-2 8

9 Lewis Central 9-3 9

10 Marion 11-2 10

11 Maquoketa 10-2 11

12 Pella 9-2 13

13 Central DeWitt 9-3 14

14 Carlisle 8-4 12

15 Keokuk 11-1 NR

Dropped Out: Gilbert (15)

Class 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 11-1 2

2 Solon 11-2 1

3 Des Moines Christian 11-1 3

4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 11-2 4

5 Roland-Story 12-0 5

6 Dubuque Wahlert 10-2 6

7 Harlan 9-2 7

8 Benton Community 8-4 8

9 Monticello 10-2 9

10 Algona 9-3 11

11 Spirit Lake 8-3 12

12 Cherokee 10-3 13

13 Forest City 11-2 10

14 Chariton 10-1 14

15 Williamsburg 6-4 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 10-1 1

2 Panorama 13-0 2

3 Westwood 12-0 3

4 Iowa City Regina 11-2 4

5 Sioux Central 11-1 5

6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 10-1 6

7 Central Lyon 11-1 7

8 Nodaway Valley 10-2 8

9 North Mahaska 11-1 9

10 Cascade 8-2 10

11 Grundy Center 12-1 11

12 Treynor 8-3 12

13 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-2 13

14 Hinton 11-2 14

15 Jesup 9-2 NR

Dropped Out: Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley (15)

Class 1A

No. School Record LW

1 North Linn 12-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 11-1 2

3 Martensdale-St. Marys 9-3 3

4 Remsen St, Mary’s 11-0 4

5 Riceville 15-0 5

6 Council Bluffs St. Albert 10-1 6

7 Algona Bishop Garrigan 13-1 7

8 Calamus-Wheatland 12-1 8

9 CAM 10-1 9

10 Woodbine 8-2 10

11 Lynnville-Sully 11-2 11

12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 8-2 12

13 Montezuma 9-2 13

14 George-Little Rock 9-1 14

15 Fremont-Mills 13-0 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

No. School Record LW

1 Johnston 13-0 1

2 Davenport North 12-2 2

3 West Des Moines Dowling 10-3 3

4 Waukee 10-3 4

5 Ankeny Centennial 8-5 5

6 Pleasant Valley 10-3 6

7 Ankeny 9-5 7

8 Cedar Falls 11-1 8

9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-1 10

10 Waukee Northwest 7-6 13

11 West Des Moines Valley 7-6 9

12 Southeast Polk 6-7 11

13 Sioux City East 9-4 12

14 Iowa City West 6-4 14

15 Sioux City West 5-5 15

Dropped Out: None

AMES — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger says sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey is day-to-day as the 24th-ranked Cyclones get ready for Saturday’s game at 19th-ranked TCU. Lipsey injured a shoulder in Tuesday night’s loss at 20th-ranked BYU.

Otzelberger they are preparing like Lipsey won’t be available.

The Cyclones have dropped their first two road games in Big 12 play and Saturday’s will be another challenge.

TCU is also 2-2 in the Big 12 and Otzelberger says the Cyclones will need a good effort on defense.

TCU’s losses in conference play were at Kansas and at Cincinnati.

Tipoff in Fort Worth is scheduled for 1 o’clock.

OSAGE — Two local conferences have their girls conference wrestling tournaments later today and their boys conference tournaments on Saturday:

== Osage will host the Top of Iowa Conference meets. The Osage girls have three wrestlers currently in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association rankings while St. Ansgar has one. Wrestling this evening starts at 5:00. After last year’s boys conference tournament was a victim to the weather, the host Green Devils look to secure another team title. Wrestling on Saturday starts at 10:00 AM

== Clear Lake will be the host for North Central Conference teams this weekend. This evening’s girls tournament is not an official conference tournament since only four of the eight schools — Clear Lake, Algona, Humboldt and Iowa Falls-Alden — currently sponsor girls wrestling. Humboldt has two wrestlers currently in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association rankings while Algona has one. Tonight’s action starts at 5 o’clock. The boys tournament on Saturday is expected to be competitive with Algona, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Humboldt and Webster City expected to be in the mix for the team title. Wrestling on Saturday is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM. You can watch both the girls and boys tournaments on Lions TV at kribam.com.

— boys wrestling duals on Thursday

@ Newman

Central Springs 48, Newman 21

Central Springs 51, Northwood-Kensett 15

Central Springs 48, Rockford 15

Northwood-Kensett 42, Newman 30

Northwood-Kensett 48, Rockford 18

Newman 44, Rockford 18

@ Decorah

Decorah 61, Charles City 15

South Winneshiek 63, Charles City 10

DES MOINES — The latest boys wrestling dual team rankings are out from the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association:

=== Class 2A

1. Osage

2. Mount Vernon

3. Creston

4. West Delaware

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

6. Algona

7. Ballard

8. Glenwood

9. Independence

10. Benton Community

11. Humboldt

12. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

13. Columbus Community

14. Carroll

15. North Polk

16. Burlington Notre Dame

17. Webster City

18. Anamosa

19. Union LaPorte City

20. Winterset

21. Crestwood

22. Decorah

23. Solon

24. New Hampton/Turkey Valley

== Class 1A

1. Wilton

2. Alburnett

3. Don Bosco

4. Nashua-Plainfield

5. Lake Mills

6. West Hancock

7. Hinton

8. Jesup

9. Logan-Magnolia

10. Lisbon

11. West Branch

12. Wapsie Valley

13. Emmetsburg

14. MFL Mar-MAC

15. Akron-Westfield

16. Nodaway Valley

17. Denver

18. Underwood

19. Pleasantville

20. Interstate 35

21. Earlham

22. Missouri Valley

23. Riverside

24. Shenandoah

== Class 3A

1. Southeast Polk

2. Indianola

3. Bettendorf

4. Fort Dodge

5. Linn-Mar

6. Waukee Northwest

7. Ankeny Centennial

8. Dubuque Hempstead

9. Waverly-Shell Rock

10. Bondurant-Farrar

11. Johnston

12. Cedar Rapids Prairie

13. Carlisle

14. Ankeny

15. Clear Creek-Amana

16. Iowa City City High

17. Norwalk

18. Iowa City West

19. West Des Moines Valley

20. North Scott

21. Waukee

22. Pleasant Valley

23. Dallas Center-Grimes

24. Western Dubuque