Friday January 18th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

= SATURDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake wrestling at North Central Conference tournament — updates every half hour at :05/:35, live coverage Clear Lake wrestlers in finals

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball — Kansas at West Virginia — 12:45

= SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Illinois — 11:00 pre-game, 12:00 tip

AM-1300 KGLO — NFL — Conference championship games — Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans, followed by New England at Kansas City — joined in progress after Iowa game

IOWA CITY — The 22nd ranked Iowa Hawkeye women outscored Michigan 22-9 in the third quarter in a 75-61 win in Iowa City, as you heard last night on KGLO. Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder.

Megan Gustafson led four Hawkeyes in double figures with 21 points and added 16 rebounds as the Hawks move to 4-2 in the Big Ten.

Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had five points and handed out five assists in 27 minutes of play. Iowa visits Illinois on Sunday.

— boys basketball Thursday

Crestwood 63, Charles City 61

Forest City 70, North Iowa 48

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Belmond-Klemme 37

Rockford 70, Northwood-Kensett 24

— girls basketball Thursday

Crestwood 67, Charles City 37

Forest City 65, North Iowa 42

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 81, Belmond-Klemme 23

Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 42

1/17/19 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 14-0 1

2 West Hancock 15-0 2

3 Montezuma 14-1 3

4 Seymour 11-0 4

5 Lynnville-Sully 11-3 5

6 CAM 12-1 7

7 Clarksville 13-2 6

8 Janesville 12-2 8

9 AGWSR 9-4 9

10 North Mahaska 11-2 10

11 Colo-Nesco 12-1 11

12 Marquette Catholic 15-2 12

13 Kingsley-Pierson 13-1 13

14 Westwood 13-3 14

15 Kee 12-2 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 12-0 1

2 Treynor 14-0 2

3 Central Decatur 13-0 3

4 Cherokee 15-0 4

5 South Central Calhoun 15-0 5

6 Bellevue 16-0 7

7 Cascade 14-1 8

8 Panorama 12-1 6

9 North Linn 13-0 9

10 Dike-New Hartford 10-2 10

11 Van Buren 12-2 11

12 Aplington-Parkersburg 14-1 12

13 West Branch 13-2 13

14 Wilton 14-1 14

15 Maquoketa Valley 13-2 NR

Dropped Out: Saint Ansgar (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 North Polk 13-1 1

2 Osage 13-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 13-1 3

4 Clear Lake 10-3 4

5 Algona 12-1 5

6 Des Moines Christian 11-2 6

7 Waukon 11-1 8

8 Iowa Falls-Alden 13-1 9

9 Crestwood 9-4 10

10 Central Lee 13-3 7

11 Roland-Story 10-4 11

12 Okoboji 13 12

13 Red Oak 10-4 NR

14 Davenport Assumption 8-6 14

15 West Marshall 8-4 NR

Dropped Out: Shenandoah (13), Creston (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Marion 12-0 1

2 North Scott 12-2 2

3 Mason City 10-4 3

4 Grinnell 11-2 4

5 Waverly-Shell Rock 12-2 7

6 Central DeWitt 12-2 10

7 Denison-Schleswig 12-1 12

8 Lewis Central 12-1 5

9 Bishop Heelan 8-3 8

10 LeMars 10-3 9

11 Gilbert 10-4 11

12 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-5 6

13 Ballard 12-2 13

14 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-4 NR

15 Pella 9-5 NR

Dropped Out: Glenwood (14), Knoxville (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 12-0 1

2 Southeast Polk 13-1 2

3 Johnston 12-2 3

4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-2 6

5 West Des Moines Valley 11-3 4

6 Cedar Falls 12-1 7

7 Dowling Catholic 9-4 8

8 Waukee 9-4 5

9 Pleasant Valley 14-0 9

10 Cedar Rapids Washington 12-1 10

11 Ankeny Centennial 10-4 12

12 Iowa City West 9-3 11

13 Urbandale 8-6 13

14 Ames 7-7 14

15 Bettendorf 11-3 NR

Dropped Out: Ankeny (15)

MASON CITY — Waukee won the first seven matches and ten in total in a 54-20 win over Mason City in a CIML wrestling dual last night. The feature match of the night was the last one when #5 Colby Schriever of Mason City picked up a 3-2 decision over #2 Cody Anderson at 138 pounds. Other winners by pin for the Mohawks were Troy Monahan at 285, 106-pounder Jace Rhodes and 126-pounder Connor Wiemann. Mason City is off until next Friday when they travel to Southeast Polk for the CIML Invitational.

— other wrestling last night

@ Newman

Newman 48, Belmond-Klemme 36

Newman 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

@ Britt

West Hancock 45, Forest City 30

West Hancock 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35

West Hancock 75, West Bend-Mallard 6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Forest City 18

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, West Bend-Mallard 24

Forest City 54, West Bend-Mallard 30

@ Lake Mills

Lake Mills 46, Algona 18

Lake Mills 84, Rockford 0

Algona 78, Rockford 0

@ New Hampton

Osage 45, Decorah 28

New Hampton/Turkey Valley 46, Osage 22

New Hampton/Turkey Valley 44, Decorah 22

CLARION — The North Central Conference tournament is scheduled for tomorrow in Clarion, a tournament that’s a wide open race according to Clear Lake coach Mike Lester.

Lester says the parody of the regular-season duals in the conference shows that every match on the championship and consolation side of the brackets will be important.

The tournament is scheduled to start at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning. You can hear coverage of the North Central Conference wrestling tournament on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the KRIB mobile app. We’ll have updates at the top and bottom of every hour starting at 10:35, with live play-by-play coverage of any Lions wrestlers that make it into the finals.

IOWA CITY — After losing a record number of underclassmen to the NFL Draft, next season suddenly looks like a rebuilding one for an Iowa football team coming off a win in the Outback Bowl. Three juniors and one sophomore are headed to the draft and combined with the graduating seniors it has left the Hawkeyes alarmingly thin at defensive line and tight end.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. Losing four players early in one season is unique, even though the program has had 40 players drafted in the last 11 years.

Ferentz says it is following a national trend.

Ferentz says while they may consider some transfers to fill some holes there is no quick fix and the key will be getting young players already on campus game ready earlier than expected.