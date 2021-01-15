      Weather Alert

Friday January 15th KGLO Morning News

Jan 15, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Friday January 15th

 

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman dies from injuries sustained in February accident
Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings in effect for north-central Iowa
Improvements taking place at North Iowa Events Center
Unusually sharp exchange on Iowa legislature’s opening day
Cerro Gordo supervisors approve condition offer for City of Clear Lake to purchase property to turn into playground