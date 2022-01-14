      Weather Alert

Friday January 14th KGLO Morning News

Jan 14, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Friday January 14th

 

For the latest

Trending
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop
Mason City man accused of assaulting girlfriend at Rudd home, trying to burn home down
ISU study: Iowa's cold weather is big turn-off for immigrant entrepreneurs
Reynolds mentions Mason City's downtown revitalization efforts in Condition of State address
Connect With Us