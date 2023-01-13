Friday January 13th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
=== FRIDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake basketball at Humboldt — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High basketball vs. Ames — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow
=== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC basketball vs. Kirkwood — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:50, women 1:00, men 3:00
=== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Maryland — pre-game 2:30, tipoff 3:30
IOWA CITY — Iowa outscored Michigan 8-0 to start overtime in a 93-84 win in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes outscored the Wolverines 9-2 to force the extra session and Payton Sandfort capped the rally with a four point play. He finished with a career high 26.
After starting Big Ten play 0-3 the Hawkeyes have won three straight.
Sandfort scored 24 of his 26 points after halftime.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Freshman Josh Dix scored 10 points and had five assists in his most extensive action of the season as Iowa got 42 points from its bench.
Kris Murray led Iowa with 27 points. The Hawkeyes host Maryland Sunday afternoon.
AMES — Balance has been a key to Iowa State’s 4-0 start in Big 12 play. The 14th-ranked Cyclones are shooting 49% from the field and 43% from three point range and will visit 2nd-ranked Kansas on Saturday in a battle of unbeatens.
That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. Gabe Kalscheur had a season high 25 points in a Tuesday night win over Texas Tech but Otzelberger says it has been a different player virtually every night for a team that does not have anyone averaging more than 13 points per game.
The Cyclones don’t depend on one or two players to handle the scoring load.
Otzelberger says the balance makes the Cyclones difficult to guard.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon
CEDAR FALLS — The UNI men are hitting their stride at the right time. The Panthers take a four game winning streak into Saturday’s Missouri Valley game at Belmont. After dropping seven of their first ten games the Panthers are 5-2 in the Valley.
That’s UNI Ben Jacobson who believes the turnaround started with a December 17th win in Chicago when the Panthers outscored Towson 52-33 in the second half.
Tipoff on Saturday is scheduled for 4 o’clock.
STORY CITY — The Clear Lake girls led wire-to-wire in a 58-31 win at Roland-Story last night in non-conference play, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Xada Johnson had 21 points while Ayla Johnson added 16 to lead the Lions, who improve to 9-2 overall and will travel to Humboldt in North Central Conference play tonight, a girl-boy doubleheader you’ll hear on KRIB starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show shortly after 6 o’clock.
— high school girls basketball last night
Riceville 40, Central Springs 33
North Union 49, West Hancock 29
Lake Mills 47, North Iowa 21
Nashua-Plainfield 56, Postville 21
— high school boys basketball last night
North Iowa 66, St. Ansgar 44
Dike-New Hartford 77, West Fork 72
West Hancock 58, North Union 52
North Butler 79, GMG 46
Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 42
— boys wrestling last night
@ Clear Lake
Clear Lake 67, St. Edmond 6
Clear Lake 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, St. Edmond 4
@ Waterloo East
Ottumwa 54, Mason City 22
Mason City 54, Waterloo East 24
Ottumwa 54, Waterloo East 27
@ Newman
North Union 60, Newman 18
@ West Hancock
Nashua-Plainfield 60, Central Springs 22
Nashua-Plainfield 70, North Butler-Clarksville 11
Nashua-Plainfield 53, West Hancock 24
West Hancock 48, Central Springs 34
West Hancock 63, North Butler-Clarksville 14
Central Springs 60, North Butler-Clarksville 23
@ Osage
Osage 71, Eagle Grove 12
Osage 61, Lake MIlls 15
Osage 84, Rockford 0
Lake Mills 49, Eagle Grove 19
Lake Mills 76, Rockford 6
Eagle Grove 60, Rockford 6
@ St. Ansgar
St. Ansgar 39, Forest City 37
St. Ansgar 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 19
St. Ansgar 63, Northwood-Kensett 6
Forest City 58, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9
Forest City 75, Northwood-Kensett 6
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Northwood-Kensett 18
@ Waverly
Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Charles City 12
— girls wrestling last night
@ Waterloo East
Mason City 54, Ottumwa 18
Mason City 48, Waterloo East 15
@ Osage
Osage 76, Eagle Grove 6
DES MOINES — The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school’s socioeconomic status for football classification.
Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating says they would reduce a school’s enrollment by 40 percent of their free and reduced price lunch numbers to determine which class they are in. The goal is to balance out numbers. “The difficulty with football is size and the physicality. In basketball, maybe I can play a freshman or two against your juniors and seniors — in footballs people are less likely to want to do that,” Keating says.
He says he has talked with other states that have tried something similar. “They believe that they’re most challenged schools have been assisted by this. They say this has not had a major overhaul of football in their state,” Keating says. “But it has helped those schools that have been in dire straits, so to speak, where they’re not winning games and their margin of losses is significant.”
He says between 20 and 25 will go up and 20 and 25 will go down in class with this plan. The classes are reviewed every two years and he says it would take that time to see if the plan works. He says the danger in doing something like this is how to go back if it doesn’t work. Keating says if that is the case then they will have to go back and look at a different variable.
Keating says scheduling is the one thing the Association has control over where they can try to make a change. “We don’t have control over the ones that I think are the priorities, those would be coaching, experience and expertise,” he says.
One member of the Board of Education suggested the Board take some more time to review the proposal, but Keating says they need to get working on the plan to have it ready in February to let schools know by March. Another board member said he trusted the IHSAA is taking the right steps and doing what is best for the players. The Board then voted unanimously to approve the plan.