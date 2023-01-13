Friday January 13th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

=== FRIDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake basketball at Humboldt — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High basketball vs. Ames — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

=== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC basketball vs. Kirkwood — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:50, women 1:00, men 3:00

=== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Maryland — pre-game 2:30, tipoff 3:30

IOWA CITY — Iowa outscored Michigan 8-0 to start overtime in a 93-84 win in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes outscored the Wolverines 9-2 to force the extra session and Payton Sandfort capped the rally with a four point play. He finished with a career high 26.

After starting Big Ten play 0-3 the Hawkeyes have won three straight.

Sandfort scored 24 of his 26 points after halftime.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Freshman Josh Dix scored 10 points and had five assists in his most extensive action of the season as Iowa got 42 points from its bench.

Kris Murray led Iowa with 27 points. The Hawkeyes host Maryland Sunday afternoon.

AMES — Balance has been a key to Iowa State’s 4-0 start in Big 12 play. The 14th-ranked Cyclones are shooting 49% from the field and 43% from three point range and will visit 2nd-ranked Kansas on Saturday in a battle of unbeatens.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. Gabe Kalscheur had a season high 25 points in a Tuesday night win over Texas Tech but Otzelberger says it has been a different player virtually every night for a team that does not have anyone averaging more than 13 points per game.

The Cyclones don’t depend on one or two players to handle the scoring load.

Otzelberger says the balance makes the Cyclones difficult to guard.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI men are hitting their stride at the right time. The Panthers take a four game winning streak into Saturday’s Missouri Valley game at Belmont. After dropping seven of their first ten games the Panthers are 5-2 in the Valley.

That’s UNI Ben Jacobson who believes the turnaround started with a December 17th win in Chicago when the Panthers outscored Towson 52-33 in the second half.

Tipoff on Saturday is scheduled for 4 o’clock.

STORY CITY — The Clear Lake girls led wire-to-wire in a 58-31 win at Roland-Story last night in non-conference play, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Xada Johnson had 21 points while Ayla Johnson added 16 to lead the Lions, who improve to 9-2 overall and will travel to Humboldt in North Central Conference play tonight, a girl-boy doubleheader you’ll hear on KRIB starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show shortly after 6 o’clock.

— high school girls basketball last night

Riceville 40, Central Springs 33

North Union 49, West Hancock 29

Lake Mills 47, North Iowa 21

Nashua-Plainfield 56, Postville 21

— high school boys basketball last night

North Iowa 66, St. Ansgar 44

Dike-New Hartford 77, West Fork 72

West Hancock 58, North Union 52

North Butler 79, GMG 46

Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 42

— boys wrestling last night

@ Clear Lake

Clear Lake 67, St. Edmond 6

Clear Lake 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, St. Edmond 4

@ Waterloo East

Ottumwa 54, Mason City 22

Mason City 54, Waterloo East 24

Ottumwa 54, Waterloo East 27

@ Newman

North Union 60, Newman 18

@ West Hancock

Nashua-Plainfield 60, Central Springs 22

Nashua-Plainfield 70, North Butler-Clarksville 11

Nashua-Plainfield 53, West Hancock 24

West Hancock 48, Central Springs 34

West Hancock 63, North Butler-Clarksville 14

Central Springs 60, North Butler-Clarksville 23

@ Osage

Osage 71, Eagle Grove 12

Osage 61, Lake MIlls 15

Osage 84, Rockford 0

Lake Mills 49, Eagle Grove 19

Lake Mills 76, Rockford 6

Eagle Grove 60, Rockford 6

@ St. Ansgar

St. Ansgar 39, Forest City 37

St. Ansgar 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 19

St. Ansgar 63, Northwood-Kensett 6

Forest City 58, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9

Forest City 75, Northwood-Kensett 6

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Northwood-Kensett 18

@ Waverly

Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Charles City 12

— girls wrestling last night

@ Waterloo East

Mason City 54, Ottumwa 18

Mason City 48, Waterloo East 15

@ Osage

Osage 76, Eagle Grove 6

DES MOINES — The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school’s socioeconomic status for football classification.

Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating says they would reduce a school’s enrollment by 40 percent of their free and reduced price lunch numbers to determine which class they are in. The goal is to balance out numbers. “The difficulty with football is size and the physicality. In basketball, maybe I can play a freshman or two against your juniors and seniors — in footballs people are less likely to want to do that,” Keating says.

He says he has talked with other states that have tried something similar. “They believe that they’re most challenged schools have been assisted by this. They say this has not had a major overhaul of football in their state,” Keating says. “But it has helped those schools that have been in dire straits, so to speak, where they’re not winning games and their margin of losses is significant.”

He says between 20 and 25 will go up and 20 and 25 will go down in class with this plan. The classes are reviewed every two years and he says it would take that time to see if the plan works. He says the danger in doing something like this is how to go back if it doesn’t work. Keating says if that is the case then they will have to go back and look at a different variable.

Keating says scheduling is the one thing the Association has control over where they can try to make a change. “We don’t have control over the ones that I think are the priorities, those would be coaching, experience and expertise,” he says.

One member of the Board of Education suggested the Board take some more time to review the proposal, but Keating says they need to get working on the plan to have it ready in February to let schools know by March. Another board member said he trusted the IHSAA is taking the right steps and doing what is best for the players. The Board then voted unanimously to approve the plan.