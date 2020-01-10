Friday January 10th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Maryland — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow
== SATURDAY
– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC at DMACC — women’s game 1:00, men’s game 3:00
== SUNDAY
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Indiana — pre-game 3:45, tipoff 4:00
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women claimed their 29th straight home victory 66-61 over 17th ranked Maryland last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes won despite being outrebounded 59-35. The Terrapins had 38 offensive rebounds.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Kathleen Doyle had 21 points and Mason City native Mackenzie Meyer added 20 as the Hawks improve to 3-1 in the Big Ten. They host Big Ten leader Indiana Sunday afternoon.
You can hear Sunday’s Iowa-Indiana game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 3:45.
IOWA CITY — Iowa is expected to be without leading three point shooter CJ Fredrick for tonight’s game against 12th ranked Maryland. Fredrick missed this week’s loss at Nebraska with a foot injury, becoming the third Hawkeye starter to go down.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Fredrick’s injury means Iowa’s thin roster will need to log even more minutes.
Iowa is coming off a game in which it made only four of 33 from three point range.
Maryland is 13-2 but they are 0-2 on the road. You can hear the Iowa-Maryland game on AM-1300 KGLO tonight starting with the pre-game at 5:00 with tipoff scheduled for 6 o’clock.
2020 SIXTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 9, 2020
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 10-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 9-0 2
3 Bellevue Marquette 10-1 3
4 North Mahaska 7-2 4
5 Algona Bishop Garrigan 10-0 5
6 Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union 8-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 9-1 7
8 East Buchanan 8-2 8
9 Clarksville 7-1 9
10 Burlington Notre Dame 9-0 13
11 Kingsley-Pierson 8-1 11
12 Exira-EHK 9-1 14
13 Central Decatur 7-1 15
14 Council Bluffs St. Albert 7-3 NR
15 Springville 9-1 12
Dropped Out: Sigourney (10)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 10-0 1
2 West Hancock 11-0 2
3 North Linn 9-1 3
4 Osage 7-1 5
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 9-2 6
6 West Branch 9-2 7
7 Van Buren County 9-2 4
8 Western Christian 6-3 10
9 Maquoketa Valley 9-1 8
10 Hudson 10-1 11
11 ASHTW 9-1 12
12 Mediapolis 10-1 13
13 Mount Ayr 7-2 9
14 Emmetsburg 5-2 15
15 IKM-Manning 7-2 NR
Dropped Out: Logan-Magnolia (14)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Heelan 5-2 4
2 Crestwood 11-1 5
3 Dike-New Hartford 7-1 6
4 North Polk 7-3 1
5 Clear Lake 7-1 2
6 Red Oak 9-1 3
7 Roland-Story 9-1 7
8 Okoboji 11-0 8
9 Des Moines Christian 9-1 10
10 Davenport Assumption 6-2 9
11 West Burlington 9-1 12
12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8-0 13
13 Cherokee 8-3 15
14 Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-2 NR
15 West Liberty 9-2 11
Dropped Out: Waukon (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 10-0 1
2 Marion 8-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 9-0 3
4 Glenwood 10-0 4
5 Gilbert 9-2 5
6 Ballard 9-1 6
7 Lewis Central 6-3 7
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 9-2 11
10 Central DeWitt 9-1 10
11 Mason City 5-5 9
12 Maquoketa 8-2 12
13 Carroll 7-2 14
14 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR
15 Grinnell 6-3 15
Dropped Out: Knoxville (13)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 8-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 10-0 2
3 Johnston 10-1 3
4 Dowling Catholic 8-2 4
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-0 5
6 Waukee 8-1 6
7 Waterloo West 9-1 9
8 Cedar Falls 7-3 7
9 Urbandale 8-2 8
10 Ankeny Centennial 6-4 10
11 Ames 6-4 11
12 Davenport North 6-2 12
13 Bettendorf 6-3 14
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 7-2 15
15 Sioux City East 7-2 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13)
— high school boys basketball last night
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 62, Belmond-Klemme 38
— high school girls basketball last night
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Belmond-Klemme 39
Dike-New Hartford 60, West Fork 29
CLEAR LAKE — Humboldt won 10 matches, nine by pin, to beat Clear Lake 57-15 in a North Central Conference wrestling dual last night. Dylan Kruckenberg won by pin at 195 pounds, Thomas Gansen at 160 and Connor O’Tool at 170 picked up overtime decisions, while Conner Morey at 132 had the other decision for the Lions. Clear Lake hosts their own 12-team tournament on Saturday starting at 9:30.
MARSHALLTOWN — Mason City won only two matches as they dropped a 63-7 dual at Marshalltown last night. Jace Rhodes at 113 picked up a major decision while Connor Wiemann at 132 won in overtime for the Mohawks, who are off until next Thursday when they host Southeast Polk.
— other wrestling duals last night:
== Top of Iowa Conference
@ Newman
Central Springs 52, Newman 9
Central Springs 54, Northwood-Kensett 30
Central Springs 75, Rockford 0
Northwood-Kensett 54, Newman 24
Northwood-Kensett 46, Rockford 30
Newman 54, Rockford 18
@ Osage
Osage 76, Belmond-Klemme 6
Osage 53, Nashua-Plainfield 24
Osage 71, St. Ansgar 4
Nashua-Plainfield 78, Belmond-Klemme 6
Nashua-Plainfield 68, St. Ansgar 9
St. Ansgar 42, Belmond-Klemme 36
@ Eagle Grove
West Hancock 45, Eagle Grove 36
West Hancock 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18
West Hancock 75, North Union 6
Eagle Grove 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Eagle Grove 70, North Union 12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, North Union 10
@ Forest City
Lake Mills 78, West Fork 6
Lake Mills 55, North Butler-Clarksville 13
Lake Mills 39, Forest City 30
Forest City 41, North Butler-Clarksville 28
Forest City 66, West Fork 12
North Butler-Clarksville 57, West Fork 12
== North Central Conference
Algona 37, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Webster City 30
== Northeast Iowa Conference
Charles City 46, Decorah 22