Friday filing deadline for Swaledale special election

February 7, 2024 11:17AM CST
SWALEDALE — Friday is the deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for the March 5th special election for the community of Swaledale.

Persons interested in being a candidate for Mayor or City Council should contact the county auditor for nomination papers and information on signature and filing requirements.

The auditor’s office normal business hours are from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM but will be open until 5 o’clock on Friday.

For more information visit cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.

