Friday February 7th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Clear Lake vs. Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Newman vs. St. Ansgar — girls 6:15, boys follow
== SATURDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — 1A & 2A sectional wrestling tournaments — hourly updates at :05 after the hour starting at 1:05
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa MBB vs. Nebraska — 4:00/5:00
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa WBB at Purdue — 12:45/1:00
BOONE — New football districts were released on Thursday, but with the twist that these districts will only last one year, and that Class 4A will be reduced to 40 teams in a new regular season arrangement for the upcoming season. Seven groups will be organized for geography and with the intention of providing greater competitive balance to scheduling. The groups were organized by measuring a program’s last four years of football results through the IHSAA’s Ratings Percentage Index formula and their last four years of playoff success. No other classifications had this system applied to their redistricting process in this cycle. A recommendation to reduce the regular season to eight games and have 32 playoff qualifiers for Classes 3A down to 8-player made by the Iowa Football Coaches Association was denied by the board this week. With the reduction down to 40 teams in Class 4A, it means Mason City will drop to Class 3A after being the smallest school in 4A for the last two years:
== 3A District 2 — Mason City, Ballard, Boone, Humboldt, Gilbert, Webster City
== 2A District 3 — Clear Lake, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden, Roland-Story, West Marshall
== 2A District 2 — Algona, Cherokee, Estherville, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Okoboji, Spirit Lake
== 1A District 2 — Belmond-Klemme, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove, Pocahontas, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley
== 1A District 4 — Central Springs, Waterloo Columbus, Denver, Jesup, Osage, Sumner-Fredericksburg
== A District 2 — West Hancock, Alta-Aurelia, Bishop Garrigan, Manson Northwest Webster, North Union, St. Edmond
== A District 3 — Newman, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, St. Ansgar, West Fork
== 8-Man District 2 — AGWSR, Clarksville, Janesville, Northwood-Kensett, North Iowa, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli, Turkey Valley
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls held Garner-Hayfield-Ventura scoreless in the first quarter as the Lions went on to a 48-25 win in non-conference play last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB. Sara Faber and Kaitlyn VanderPloeg each had 13 to lead the Lions, who are now 17-2 on the season. The Clear Lake boys had all five starters score in double figures on their way to a 78-52 win over the Cardinals, as you also heard on KRIB. Jaylen DeVries had 16, Andrew Formanek 15, Jack Barragy 14, Carson Toebe 13 and Kody Kearns 12 for Clear Lake, as the Lions are now 16-2 overall. Clear Lake hosts Humboldt in North Central Conference play tonight starting at 6:15 on KRIB
— girls basketball last night
Belmond Klemme 63, Northwood-Kensett 47
New Hampton 62, Central Springs 32
Riceville 48, Rockford 45
— boys basketball last night
Belmond-Klemme 59, Northwood-Kensett 46
New Hampton 65, Central Springs 43
Rockford 73, Riceville 61
IOWA CITY — Monika Czinano scored 23 points and Kathleen Doyle, with a school assist record, and Amanda Ollinger had double-doubles as No. 20 Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss with a 76-60 win over Nebraska. Doyle distributed a single-game record 15 assists with 15 points; Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2), who have won 33 straight at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska. Their last home loss was to Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. Iowa outscored the Cornhuskers 22-13 in the third quarter to lead 57-45. Leigha Brown led the Cornhuskers with 20 points.
CLEAR LAKE — Classes 1A and 2A sectional wrestling tournaments take place on Saturday afternoon throughout the area:
== 2A at Clear Lake — Clear Lake, Algona, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Osage
== 1A at Lake Mills — Central Springs, Lake Mills, Newman, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, St. Ansgar, West Hancock
== 1A at Nashua — AGWSR, Denver, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler-Clarksville, Rockford, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, West Fork
== 1A at Manson — Belmond-Klemme
You can hear sectional wrestling reports each hour on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the Radio.com app starting at 1:05 tomorrow afternoon