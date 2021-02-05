Friday February 5th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake boys at St. Edmond — 6:05 pre-game, 6:15 tipoff
== SATURDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Sectional wrestling reports — each hour starting at 1:00 PM
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. Iowa Western — women 1:00, men 3:00
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Indiana — 10:00 pre-game, 11:00 tipoff
AM-1300 KGLO — Super Bowl 55 — Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City — pre-game after Iowa basketball, kickoff 5:30
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Big Ten title hopes are fading fast. 7th-ranked Ohio State dominated the 8th-ranked Hawkeyes down the stretch for a 89-85 win, handing the Hawkeyes their second home loss. The Hawkeyes let an 11 point second half lead slip away.
That’s Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery. A three and a half minute dry spell in the second half proved costly.
Jordan Bohannon had 18 points and Jack Nunge came off the bench with another strong effort with 18.
The Buckeyes finished with 14 three pointers and had several at crunch time.
Iowa visits Indiana Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OHIO — A late rally fell short as the Iowa women lost at 11th-ranked Ohio State 92-87. The Buckeyes took command by outscoring the Hawkeyes 23-14 in the second quarter. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
Iowa hosts 17th-ranked Indiana Sunday and Bluder says the Hawkeyes need to step up on defense.
Caitlin Clark led the Hawks with 30 points as the fall to 6-5 in the Big Ten. Mason City native Megan Meyer played just under nine minutes and did not score.
2020-21 10th Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Garrigan 18-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 17-1 2
3 Kingsley-Pierson 19-0 3
4 St. Ansgar 16-1 4
5 Exira-EHK 17-0 5
6 MMCRU 15-2 6
7 Montezuma 18-1 8
8 Springville 15-3 9
9 Winfield-Mount Union 16-0 10
10 Burlington Notre Dame 14-1 11
11 Lenox 15-2 12
12 Baxter 15-1 NR
13 Collins-Maxwell 17-1 7
14 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 15-3 NR
15 Sigourney 16-3 NR
Dropped Out: North Mahaska (13), Westwood (14), Paton-Churdan (15)
Class 2A
1 Maquoketa Valley 18-0 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 16-0 2
3 West Branch 13-1 3
4 Nodaway Valley 19-0 4
5 North Linn 14-2 5
6 Bellevue 16-1 6
7 Grundy Center 13-2 7
8 Central Lyon 16-2 8
9 Treynor 16-3 10
10 Denver 13-4 12
11 Cascade 15-4 13
12 Sibley-Ocheyedan 15-3 14
13 Underwood 16-2 11
14 West Hancock 17-4 9
15 Ridge View 12-5 NR
Dropped Out: Van Buren County (15)
Class 3A
1 Cherokee 17-0 1
2 Clear Lake 15-1 3
3 Unity Christian 16-2 4
4 Osage 15-1 5
5 West Lyon 17-1 6
6 West Burlington 17-1 8
7 Des Moines Christian 15-3 2
8 Center Point-Urbana 13-4 13
9 Roland-Story 12-4 9
10 Estherville-Lincoln Central 16-4 10
11 West Liberty 10-5 7
12 Solon 13-5 11
13 Vinton-Shellsburg 15-3 12
14 Waukon 14-3 15
15 Bishop Heelan 13-4 NR
Dropped Out: Panorama (14)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 14-3 1
2 Ballard 16-0 2
3 Dallas Center-Grimes 14-2 3
4 Central DeWitt 13-1 5
5 North Scott 11-1 6
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 16-2 7
7 Bondurant-Farrar 11-4 8
8 Denison-Schleswig 14-2 9
9 Gilbert 12-4 4
10 Harlan 13-5 11
11 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-5 12
12 Winterset 11-6 NR
13 North Polk 10-7 13
14 Creston 11-5 9
15 Clear Creek-Amana 13-3 NR
Dropped Out: Spencer (14), Boone (15)
Class 5A
1 Johnston 11-0 1
2 Waukee 5-1 2
3 Waterloo West 13-1 3
4 Southeast Polk 11-2 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 10-2 5
6 Iowa City West 7-3 6
7 Cedar Rapids Washington 12-1 7
8 Cedar Falls 13-3 8
9 Dowling Catholic 8-4 9
10 West Des Moines Valley 7-5 10
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 6-1 11
12 Iowa City High 7-4 12
13 Davenport North 6-1 14
14 Sioux City East 15-2 NR
15 Indianola 14-4 15
Dropped Out: Ankeny (12)
DES MOINES — Regional post-season pairings are out for Class 1A, 2A, and 3A basketball teams:
== In Class 3A Region 4, Clear Lake will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL in the first round on Saturday February 13th
== In Class 1A Region 1, Newman will open up tournament play on Thursday February 11th when they host Rockford
You can find the full set of pairings by clicking here
CLEAR LAKE — High school wrestlers start their journey to the state tournament with sectionals on Saturday in Classes 1A and 2A:
== 2A in Clear Lake — Clear Lake, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage, Southeast Valley
== 2A in Decorah — Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Waukon
== 1A at Lake Mills — Central Springs, Lake Mills, Newman, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, St. Ansgar, South Winneshiek
== 1A at Jewell — AGWSR, Belmond-Klemme, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler-Clarksville, Rockford, South Hamilton, Tripoli, West Fork
== 1A at Manson — West Hancock, Eagle Grove, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire, Manson-Northwest Webster, North Union, Pocahontas, Sioux Central, West Bend-Mallard
You can hear sectional wrestling hourly updates on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting at about 1 o’clock on Saturday afternoon.