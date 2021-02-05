Local News
Friday February 5th KGLO Morning News
Feb 5, 2021 @ 7:30am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Friday February 5th
KGLO News
·
Fri Feb 5 — 7:11 AM
For the latest
Trending
Blizzard Warning for north-central Iowa Thursday morning to Friday morning
Mason City legislator Steckman voices displeasure on bill requiring schools to hold in-person classes
First COVID-19 vaccine signup in Cerro Gordo County today
Two Minnesota women arrested after high-speed chase in north-central Iowa
House votes to end diversity plans in five Iowa school districts
