Friday February 28th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — 12:00
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Penn State — pre-game 10:00 AM, tipoff 11:00 AM
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — NIACC vs. Southwestern — women 1:00, men 3:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Mohawk Hockey vs. Des Moines Oak Leafs — 3:30
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Rutgers — pre-game 10:45, tipoff 11:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Mohawk Hockey vs. Des Moines Oak Leafs — 11:00
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s defense held Iowa Falls-Alden to 14-percent shooting from the field in the first three quarters as the 10th-ranked Lions downed the Cadets 70-39 in a Class 3A boys basketball substate semifinal last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake led at half 24-11 and outscored Iowa Falls-Alden 23-7 in the third quarter to lead 47-18. Lions coach Jeremey Ainley was pleased with his team on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
Sophomore Carson Toebe had 17 to lead Clear Lake while junior Andrew Formanek had 16. Senior Jaylen DeVries had 11 points and says it was a great final home game for the eight seniors on the club.
Clear Lake advances to the substate championship game against Ballard, who outscored 9th-ranked Algona 6-1 over the final 90 seconds of overtime to win 73-71. The substate game was originally scheduled for Monday night in Webster City, but with both Clear Lake and Ballard having girls basketball teams playing in the state tournament, the game has been moved to Wednesday night at 7 o’clock in Webster City, a game you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 6:45.
— 1A district championship games played on Thursday night set up substate championship games on Saturday night:
== 1A Substate 2 — Saturday’s substate final at Charles City
District 3 at Garner — Lake Mills 62, West Hancock 29
District 4 at New Hampton — Turkey Valley 42, Janesville 37
== 1A Substate 6 — Saturday’s substate final at Nevada
District 11 at Parkersburg — West Fork 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 50
District 12 at Ankeny — Ankeny Christian Academy 52, Madrid 48
== 2A Substate 3 championship Saturday night in Cedar Falls
Forest City (16-7) vs. North Linn (23-0)
CLEAR LAKE — There will be a community send-off for the Clear Lake girls basketball team on Sunday prior to the Lions heading down to the state tournament next week. The send-off will take place on Sunday evening at 5:00 at the high school gymnasium. Clear Lake is making their fourth state tournament appearance in the last five years and will face Assumption of Davenport in the 3A state quarterfinals at 8:30 on Monday night, a game you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 8:15.
IOWA CITY — The 18th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women celebrated Senior Night with a 90-82 win over Minnesota last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was the Hawkeyes’ 36th straight win at home. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
The Hawkeyes took control by outscoring the Gophers 28-20 in the third quarter as the improve to 14-3 in the Big Ten and 23-5 overall.
Mason City native Makenzie Meyer led the Hawkeyes with 24 points and finished six of nine from three point range.
The Hawkeyes close out the regular season Sunday with a visit to Rutgers, a game you can hear on KGLO starting at 11:00 AM.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $25,000 on Thursday for violating the player resting policy with point guard D’Angelo Russell. Russell was held out Sunday at Denver for a planned rest. Though Russell did not play for Minnesota on Feb. 8 because of a quadriceps injury, two days after he was acquired in a trade, the NBA deemed Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize star player absences from nationally televised games.
DETROIT (AP) — Defenseman Matt Dumba had two goals and an assist and the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-1. Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists and Ryan Hartman and Ryan Donato added a goal and an assist each for the Wild. Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard is 0-18-2 since his last win on Oct. 29. He allowed five goals before being pulled a little more than midway through the second period. It was the fifth time he has been pulled this season. He has allowed nine goals on 33 shots in his last two games.
