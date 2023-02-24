Friday February 24th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Michigan State — pre-game 10:00, tipoff 11:00

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A boys substate final at Hampton — Newman vs. Dunkerton — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Indiana — pre-game 12:45, tipoff 1:00

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake outlasted Ballard 60-54 in a 3A boys basketball substate final in Clear Lake last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. For the Lions, it’s their fifth straight trip to a substate final. Lions head coach Jeremey Ainley.

The 2nd-ranked Lions will now face 7th-ranked North Polk in the substate final to be played in Ames on Monday. Ainley says he knows North Polk will be another big challenge for his team.

Cael Stephany led the way for Clear Lake with 21 points while Travaughn Luyobya added 17 as the Lions improve to 22-1 on the season. You can hear the Clear Lake-North Polk game on KRIB on Monday night starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show starting at 6:45 with tipoff at 7 o’clock. North Polk beat Boone 54-26 in the other 3A Substate 3 semifinal game last night.

— 3A Substate 4 last night

Charles City 64, Mount Vernon 61

Marion 71, Decorah 68

= Substate final Monday night at Waterloo East

DENVER — The West Fork girls are headed to the state tournament after beating Maquoketa Valley 56-37 in the Class 1A Region 6 championship game last night in Denver. Karma McMorris had 12 while Rylie Akins added 11 to lead the Warhawks, who are 24-0 on the season and as the 5th seed in the 1A state tournament will face 4th seed Remsen St. Mary’s at 3:45 next Wednesday afternoon in a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.

MASON CITY —Top-ranked Bishop Garrigan of Algona beat Riceville 76-41 in last night ‘s Class 1A Region 1 championship game at Mason City High School. Garrigan will face Martensdale-St. Marys at 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon in the 1A state quarterfinals.

IOWA CITY — Iowa will host the final ESPN College GameDay on Sunday morning prior to the 6th-ranked Hawkeye women taking on second ranked Indiana. It won’t have title implications that many were expecting. The Hoosiers locked up sole possession of their first Big Ten championship since 1983 on Tuesday night with Iowa’s blowout loss at 7th-rated Maryland. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says it will be great exposure for the program.

It is the first time the show has visited a Big Ten school.

Bluder says they are hoping for a big turnout at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Bluder says they are working on getting students to take part.

Tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is scheduled for 1 o’clock on Sunday.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Donovan Solano finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, who added another productive and versatile player to an already deep bench. He can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances. Solano hit .284 with 16 doubles and four home runs last season in 80 games for Cincinnati. He played mostly first base. Solano spent three years with San Francisco before that. He won a Silver Slugger award for National League second basemen in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he batted .326 . The 35-year-old is a .278 hitter over 686 major league games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots for his 73rd career shutout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 for their fourth straight win. Fleury is 12th on the NHL’s career shutouts list three behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito, who are tied for 10th. Brandon Duhaime and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota, which passed Colorado for third place in the Central Division. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 23 shots for Columbus.