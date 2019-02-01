Friday February 1st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Michigan — 5:00 pre-game, 6:00 tipoff

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake vs. Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — NIACC vs. Southwestern — women 1:00, men 3:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Sectional wrestling reports — updates at :05 after the hour starting at 1:05

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Penn State — pre-game 12:45, tipoff 1:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Super Bowl LIII – New England vs. Los Angeles Rams — coverage after Iowa women’s basketball

MASON CITY – Mandy Willems scored 29 points and Jada Buford scored 20 points to lead No. 7 NIACC to a 99-70 victory over Iowa Lakes Thursday night in an ICCAC women’s basketball contest.

NIACC (16-5 overall, 7-1 in the ICCAC) led 48-42 at the half and outscored Iowa Lakes 51-28 in the second half.

Also for the Lady Trojans, who have won 19 straight games over Iowa Lakes, Tahya Campbell scored 17 points and Autam Mendez scored 13 points.

Willems, who made five 3-point goals, grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds with four assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Ty-neecia Longs scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds.

MASON CITY – The No. 14 NIACC men’s basketball team outscored Iowa Lakes 119-110 Thursday in an ICCAC contest.

NIACC (16-3 overall, 6-1 in the ICCAC) trailed 53-45 at the half but outscored the Lakers 74-57 in the second half to gain the 19-point victory.

The 119 points by NIACC is tied for the 13th most in school history. The 119 points is the most the Trojans have scored in a game against Iowa Lakes since they topped the Lakers 128-99 in the 1978 regional tournament.

The 119 points is also the second most in the Mark Mohl era. The Trojans topped the Mount Mercy Junior Varsity 125-98 earlier this season.

Quentin Hardrict recorded his first career double/double with 26 points, a career-high 13 assists and career-best six steals to lead NIACC. The 13 assists is tied for third on NIACC’s single-game assist list and most since Trei Mitchell had 13 in a game in 2014-15 season.

Also for the Trojans on Thursday, Wendell Matthews scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and Deundra Roberson scored 22 points with four assists and four steals. It was Matthews’ eighth career double/double.

NIACC returns to action Saturday at home against Southwestern. Game time is slated for 3 p.m. in the NIACC gym.

GARNER — Clear Lake outscored Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31-14 in the second half on their way to a 63-40 win in non-conference girls basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB. Lexi Fasbender led the Lions with 17 points while Julia Merfeld had 12 and Sara Faber 11. Clear Lake improves to 13-3 on the season. The Clear Lake boys remain undefeated as they held off Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63-57. Tate Storbeck and Carson Toebe each scored 17 to lead Clear Lake, as the Lions improve to 16-0 on the season. James Betz had 30 points to lead the Cardinals, who drop to 13-6 on the year. Both Clear Lake teams will host Humboldt tonight in North Central Conference play, a doubleheader you’ll hear on KRIB starting with the girls game at 6:15.

— high school girls

Bishop Garrigan 65, Eagle Grove 27

Forest City 59, Belmond-Klemme 41

West Hancock 77, North Iowa 24

— high school boys

Bishop Garrigan 68, Eagle Grove 26

Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 41

West Hancock 80, North Iowa 48

DES MOINES — 1/31/19 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 17-0 1

2 West Hancock 17-0 2

3 Montezuma 16-1 3

4 Seymour 15-0 4

5 Lynnville-Sully 14-3 5

6 Clarksville 14-2 7

7 Colo-Nesco 15-1 10

8 Marquette Catholic 15-2 11

9 CAM 14-2 6

10 Janesville 12-3 8

11 Kingsley-Pierson 17-1 13

12 Westwood 16-3 14

13 North Mahaska 11-4 12

14 AGWSR 10-6 9

15 MMCRU 14-4 NR

Dropped Out: Kee (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 16-0 1

2 Central Decatur 16-0 2

3 Treynor 17-1 3

4 Cherokee 17-1 4

5 Cascade 16-1 6

6 North Linn 16-0 7

7 Panorama 16-1 8

8 South Central Calhoun 16-1 5

9 Bellevue 16-1 9

10 Dike-New Hartford 12-2 10

11 Van Buren 15-2 11

12 Aplington-Parkersburg 16-1 12

13 Wilton 16-2 13

14 Maquoketa Valley 15-2 14

15 Unity Christian 12-5 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 North Polk 15-1 1

2 Osage 16-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 15-2 3

4 Clear Lake 12-3 4

5 Algona 16-1 5

6 Des Moines Christian 15-2 6

7 Crestwood 11-4 9

8 Iowa Falls-Alden 14-2 8

9 Waukon 12-2 7

10 Roland-Story 12-4 11

11 Central Lee 15-4 10

12 Okoboji 16-2 12

13 Red Oak 15-4 13

14 Davenport Assumption 8-8 14

15 West Burlington 12-4 NR

Dropped Out: West Marshall

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Marion 14-0 1

2 North Scott 14-3 2

3 Mason City 10-6 3

4 Grinnell 12-2 4

5 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-2 5

6 Central DeWitt 13-2 6

7 Denison-Schleswig 14-1 7

8 Bishop Heelan 12-3 8

9 LeMars 14-3 10

10 Lewis Central 14-2 8

11 Ballard 15-2 13

12 Gilbert 12-5 11

13 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-7 12

14 Pella 11-5 15

15 Glenwood 12-4 NR

Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (14)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 14-0 1

2 Southeast Polk 15-1 2

3 Johnston 15-2 3

4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-2 4

5 West Des Moines Valley 13-3 5

6 Cedar Falls 15-1 6

7 Waukee 11-4 8

8 Pleasant Valley 16-0 9

9 Ankeny Centennial 11-5 11

10 Iowa City West 11-3 12

11 Dowling Catholic 10-6 7

12 Cedar Rapids Washington 12-3 10

13 Urbandale 10-7 13

14 Ames 8-8 14

15 Bettendorf 13-3 15

Dropped Out: None

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes could really use a marquee win and they get another chance on Friday night when they host fifth ranked Michigan. The Hawkeyes are 5-5 in the Big Ten and coach Fran McCaffery says it will take a complete effort to get the win.

McCaffery says rebounding and defense will be two huge factors.

McCaffery believes Friday nights should be about high school basketball. The Big Ten’s new television deal with FOX means the league is playing on Friday nights for the first time this season.

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 6:00, with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

ANN ARBOR — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team’s road game with Michigan, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for this morning at 11:00 a.m., Iowa time.

The postponement was due to continuing inclement weather and the University of Michigan remaining closed until early Friday morning.

The 13th ranked Hawkeyes are 7-2 in the Big Ten and will take a five game winning streak into Friday’s game.

MASON CITY — The road to the state wrestling tournament starts tomorrow for wrestlers in Classes 1A and 2A with sectional wrestling tournaments. The top two placewinners at each weight qualify for next week’s district tournaments, while the top two teams in each sectional will wrestle in regional duals next Tuesday.

== 2A at Osage — Clear Lake, Charles City, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Hampton-Dumont, Osage

== 1A at Britt — Newman, Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Lake Mills, Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar, West Hancock

== 1A at Clarksville — West Fork, Rockford, Riceville, North Tama, North Butler-Clarksville, Nashua-Plainfield, Hudson, AGWSR

Tournaments start at noon. We’ll have hourly reports at :05 after the hour starting at 1:05 tomorrow afternoon on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, and via the KRIB mobile app.

COUNCIL BLUFFS – The NIACC wrestling team topped Iowa Western 26-18 in its final dual meet of the season Thursday night.

NIACC gained wins from Mark Gonzales (125), Brock Luthens (133), Hunter Luke (141), Tony Mendoza (149) and Reldon Miller (184).

Luke won by fall, Luthens picked up a technical fall and Gonzales won by decisions. Mendoza and Miller gained forfeit wins.

NIACC will host the NJCAA North Central District Tournament on Sunday February 10th.