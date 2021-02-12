      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Saturday for the entire listening area

Friday February 14th “The Midday Report”

Feb 12, 2021 @ 1:38pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday February 14th

 

For the latest

Trending
Webster City man accused of attempted murder in Wright County enters Alford plea
Reciting Pledge of Allegiance would be required to start school day
Eagle Grove man accused of stealing items from former Mitchell County Sheriff's home to plead guilty
Mason City woman charged with having drug contraband in jail
Tuesday COVID update --- three north-central Iowans dead, seven times more people recovered than new cases between Monday and Tuesday