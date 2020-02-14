Friday February 14th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Mason City High vs. Fort Dodge — girls 6:15, boys follow
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball — Oklahoma at Kansas — 10:45 AM
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — District wrestling tournament reports — updates at 1:05, 2:05, 3:05, 4:05, 4:45, halftime of Clear Lake basketball and after game
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Class 1A girls regional basketball — Newman vs. Northwood-Kensett — 5:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Class 3A girls regional basketball — Clear Lake vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — 5:00
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Minnesota — 11:00 pre-game, 12:00 tipoff
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA — A tough night on the road for the 21st ranked Iowa Hawkeyes last night as Indiana connected on a season high 11 three pointers and beat the Hawkeyes 89-77, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
Luka Garza had 38 points to lead the Hawkeyes who played much of the game without freshman guard C.J. Fredrick. The Big Ten’s leading three point shooter suffered an ankle injury midway through the opening half.
Garza says another key was 16 Indiana offensive rebounds.
Iowa drops to 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten. They play at Minnesota on Sunday, a game that starts at noon on KGLO.
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — It was all Maryland in a first place showdown against the 17th ranked Iowa women. Kaila Charles scored 21 points and the 10th ranked Terrapins forced 27 Hawkeye turnovers in a 93-59 win. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder
Bluder says the Hawkeyes had too many turnovers to make it competitive.
Monica Czinano led Iowa with 15 points. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had six points, two rebounds and one assist, but also had a team-high seven turnovers. Sister Megan Meyer played the final two minutes of the game, hitting a three-pointer for her only points. The Hawkeyes fall to 11-3 in the Big Ten.
MASON CITY — A few Class 1A girls tournament basketball games got played last night, but several were postponed to Saturday due to the cold weather in our area:
== 1A Region 2
Northwood-Kensett at Newman — postponed to Saturday at 5:00 PM (KGLO)
North Iowa at AGWSR — postponed to Saturday at 7:00 PM
North Butler 60, Valley Lutheran 11
== 1A Region 3
Rockford at Janesville — postponed to Saturday at 5:00 PM
Riceville 50, Nashua-Plainfield 37
CLEAR LAKE — 2A and 3A girls regional tournament play starts on Saturday:
== 3A Region 2 — all 5:00 PM starts
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clear Lake (KRIB)
Humboldt at Forest City
Spirit Lake at Okoboji
Algona at Estherville-Lincoln Central
== 3A Region 3
Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
== 2A Region 2
Lake Mills at Central Springs
== 2A Region 3
Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme
== 2A Region 4
West Fork at Sumner-Fredricksburg
MASON CITY — District wrestling tournaments take place tomorrow afternoon in all three classes, with the top two individuals at each weight heading to next week’s state tournament:
== At the Class 2A meet in Algona, Osage and Emmetsbug each have eight qualifiers from last week’s sectional tournaments, while Humboldt has seven. Forest City qualified five, Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura each have four, while Hampton-Dumont-CAL has two.
== At the 2A meet in New Hampton, Iowa Falls-Alden has the most qualifiers with 10, followed by eight each from Crestwood and Independence, while Charles City has six.
== At the 1A meet in Denver, Lake Mills and the host Denver each qualified 11 wrestlers, while Nashua-Plainfield has eight. Among the other area schools, West Hancock has six, Northwood-Kensett four, Central Springs and North Butler-Clarksville each have three, West Fork two, and Rockford and St. Ansgar each have one.
== At the 1A meet in Sioux Rapids, West Sioux has ten wrestlers while Clarion-Goldfield-Dows has eight. Belmond-Klemme has one wrestler there.
== Mason City will wrestle at the 3A meet in Fort Dodge, where the host and third-ranked Dodgers are the favorite. They’ll be joined by LeMars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Spencer and Storm Lake.
District tournaments start at noon. We’ll have updates on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com at 1:05, 2:05, 3:05, 4:05, 4:45, as well as at halftime and after the Clear Lake girls tournament basketball game.
DES MOINES — Pairings were released on Thursday for next Wednesday’s state dual wrestling tournament in Des Moines, with Osage and Lake Mills being the fourth seed in their respective classes:
== Class 2A quarterfinals — 9:00 AM
#4 Osage vs. #5 Davenport Assumption
#1 West Delaware vs. #8 Humboldt
#2 Independence vs. #7 Winterset
#3 Williamsburg vs. #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
== Class 1A quarterfinals — 9:00 AM
#4 Lake Mills vs. #5 Logan-Magnolia
#1 Don Bosco vs. #8 Woodbury Central
#2 Lisbon vs. #7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
#3 West Sioux vs. #6 Denver
== Class 3A quarterfinals — 11:00 AM
#1 Southeast Polk vs. #8 West Des Moines Valley
#4 Bettendorf vs. #5 North Scott
#2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. #7 Indianola
#3 Fort Dodge vs. #6 Waukee
You can hear coverage of the Osage and Lake Mills wrestlers in the state duals on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the Radio.com app throughout the day on Wednesday.