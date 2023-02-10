Friday February 10th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Ames — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake boys vs. Webster City — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:30, tipoff 7:45

== SATURDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — District wrestling reports — hourly reports starting at 11:00 AM

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 3A girls regional quarterfinal — Clear Lake vs. Saydel — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Minnesota — pre-game 11:00, tipoff 12:00

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA — Top-ranked Purdue raced out to a 19-4 lead at the outset and beat Iowa 87-73 on Thursday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes cut a 21-point deficit to six in the second half, but the Boilers followed with an 8-0 run to put the game away.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Purdue shot 55 percent to improve to 12-2 in the Big Ten.

Iowa falls to 7-6 in the Big Ten and visits Minnesota on Sunday.

Tipoff on Sunday between Iowa and Minnesota is scheduled for noon, with the pre-game at 11 o’clock on KGLO.

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA — The eight-game winning streak for the 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women was snapped at 2nd-ranked Indiana on Thursday. The Hoosiers used a 15-5 fourth quarter run to take control in an 87-78 win.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes fall to 11-2 in the Big Ten and host Rutgers Sunday.

Tipoff on Sunday is scheduled for 2 o’clock.

NORTHWOOD — The Newman girls broke away from a two-point lead at the half, outscoring Northwood-Kensett 44-21 in the second half for a 67-42 win in a Class 1A Region 1 first-round game last night. Newman improves to 9-13 and will travel to St. Ansgar on Tuesday night for a regional quarterfinal round game. St. Ansgar beat North Butler 50-15 last night.

== other local 1A Region 1 first-round games last night

West Hancock 68, West Bend-Mallard 50

GTRA 48, North Iowa 44

== 1A Region 6

Clarksville 55, Rockford 20

Dunkerton 43, Nashua-Plainfield 37

— Classes 2A and 3A have their opening round girls regional tournament basketball games on Saturday night:

== Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinals

Saydel at #13 Clear Lake

Iowa Falls-Alden at Forest City

Nevada at Roland-Story

Greene County at #3 West Marshall

== Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinals

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at #9 Osage

Waukon at North Fayette Valley

Crestwood at #8 Dubuque Wahlert

New Hampton at Monticello

== Class 3A Region 1 quarterfinals

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Eagle Grove at #1 Estherville-Lincoln Central

Southeast Valley at Algona

OABCIG at Cherokee

== Class 2A Region 3 first round

Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme

— Boys tournament basketball starts tonight in Class 1A with a handful of first-round games across the state:

== Class 1A Substate 2

Rockford at North Iowa

AGWSR at Riceville

— District wrestling meets take place Saturday around the state of Iowa, with the top two wrestlers from each district qualifying for the state tournament in Des Moines next week. Looking at where area schools will be wrestling:

== Class 1A District 5 at Lake Mills — Central Springs, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork

== Class 1A District 2 at Denver — North Butler-Clarksville

== Class 1A District 7 at Ogden — West Hancock

== Class 2A District 7 at Iowa Falls — Clear Lake, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage

== Class 2A District 2 at Decorah — Charles City

== Class 2A District 4 at Estherville — Forest City

== Class 3A District 6 at Marshalltown — Mason City

District tournaments start at 10:00 AM. You can hear hourly reports on the local wrestlers in each of these districts starting at 11:00 AM on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com

IOWA CITY — Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands hopes his 2nd-ranked Hawkeyes are getting healthier as the dual season winds down. Iowa takes a 13-1 record into tonight’s final Big Ten dual at home against 9th-ranked Michigan. There have been a series of different lineups throughout the season.

Brands says everybody needs to prepare to be in the lineup.

In other college wrestling tonight, #3 Iowa State travels to #14 Northern Iowa in a Big 12 Conference dual.