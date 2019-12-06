Friday December 6th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Michigan — pre-game 4:30, tipoff 5:30
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — girls 6:15, boys follow
== SATURDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Mohawk Hockey at Des Moines Oak Leafs — 3:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman vs. Garrigan — 4:30
NEW HAMPTON — Jeff Skogen had 24 points, Avery Mellman added 19 and Corey Miner 10 as the Mason City High boys basketball team picked up a 77-41 win at New Hampton last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. After holding a six point advantage after the first quarter, the Mohawks outscored the Chickasaws 45-14 in the middle two quarters. Mason City is 2-0 on the season and will host Clear Lake on Monday night as part of a doubleheader that you’ll hear over on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com
— other boys basketball last night
Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Charles City 48
— girls basketball last night
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Charles City 25
DES MOINES — 2019 SECOND Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union — December 5, 2019
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 3-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 1-0 2
3 Sigourney 1-0 3
4 Bellevue Marquette 3-0 5
5 North Mahaska 0-2 4
6 Kingsley-Pierson 2-0 6
7 Clarksville 1-0 7
8 Algona Bishop Garrigan 2-0 8
9 East Buchanan 3-1 9
10 Lynnville-Sully 2-0 10
11 MMCRU 1-0 11
12 Springville 2-0 12
13 Saint Ansgar 1-0 NR*
14 Burlington Notre Dame 1-0 NR
15 Exira-EHK 1-1 13
Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (14), AGWSR (15)
Note: Saint Ansgar was mistaken ranked in Class 2A in the first set of ratings
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 2-0 1
2 North Linn 3-0 2
3 West Hancock 2-0 3
4 Osage 1-0 4
5 Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0 5
6 Van Buren County 2-1 6
7 West Sioux 1-0 11
8 West Branch 1-1 8
9 MFL-Mar-Mac 1-2 7
10 Mount Ayr 1-1 10
11 AHSTW 3-0 NR
12 Mediapolis 2-0 14
13 Maquoketa Valley 2-0 NR
14 Logan-Magnolia 3-0 NR
15 Emmetsburg 0-1 12
Dropped Out: Treynor (9), South O’Brien (13)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Heelan 0-1 1
2 North Polk 1-2 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 1-0 3
4 Clear Lake 2-0 4
5 Red Oak 2-0 5
6 Roland-Story 2-0 6
7 Crestwood 2-1 8
8 Okoboji 2-0 9
9 Unity Christian 0-0 10
10 Monticello 2-0 14
11 Davenport Assumption 2-1 NR
12 Spirit Lake 2-0 NR
13 Estherville-Lincoln Central 2-1 11
14 Algona 0-1 7
15 Waukon 2-0 NR
Dropped Out: Des Moines Christian (12), West Burlington (13), Centerville (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 3-0 1
2 Marion 2-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 1-0 3
4 Glenwood 2-0 6
5 Gilbert 3-1 7
6 Ballard 1-1 4
7 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0 9
8 Mason City 4-0 13
9 Lewis Central 2-0 10
10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-2 5
11 Central DeWitt 2-0 11
12 Maquoketa 3-0 12
13 Waverly-Shell Rock 0-1 8
14 Bondurant-Farrar 2-0 14
15 Carlisle 1-1 NR
Dropped Out: Boone (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 0-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 2-0 2
3 Cedar Falls 2-0 4
4 Johnston 2-1 3
5 Southeast Polk 2-0 6
6 Waukee 2-0 7
7 Urbandale 3-0 9
8 Ankeny Centennial 1-1 7
9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 10
10 Iowa City West 1-0 12
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 1-1 NR
12 West Des Moines Valley 1-2 5
13 Waterloo West 2-0 14
14 Bettendorf 3-0 15
15 Ames 1-2 11
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (13)
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN — Iowa may be shorthanded once again in tonight’s Big Ten opener at fourth ranked Michigan. C.J. Fredrick and Cordell Pemsl both missed the game at Syracuse with injuries and coach Fran McCaffery says neither practiced Thursday
McCaffery says the Wolverines have not missed a beat under first year coach Juwan Howard.
McCaffery says the Big Ten is loaded with impact big guys and two of them will be on display tonight. Hawkeye junior Luka Garza is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds while Michigan 7-1 senior Jon Teske averages 14 points and nearly 10 boards.
You can hear the Iowa-Michigan game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 4:30 with the tipoff scheduled for 5:30.
MASON CITY — Ankeny won 11 of 14 matches to down Mason City High 63-15 in high school wrestling last night in Mason City. All three of the Mohawks’ wins were by technical fall — Cullan Schriever at 126 winning 25-10 over Jace Anderson, Connor Wiemann at 132 over Riley Faeth 17-2, and Colby Schriever at 145 winning 24-9 over Ryan Allen. Mason City will wrestle at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
@ Newman
Lake Mills 69, Newman 12
Lake Mills 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16
Lake Mills 33, Nashua-Plainfield 31
Nashua-Plainfield 58, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
Nashua-Plainfield 72, Newman 12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Newman 24
@ Swea City
Osage 52, North Butler-Clarksville 18
Osage 73, North Union 5
Osage 63, Northwood-Kensett 18
North Butler-Clarksville 58, Northwood-Kensett 24
North Butler-Clarksville 48, North Union 18
Northwood-Kensett 48, North Union 30
@ St. Ansgar
West Hancock 33, St. Ansgar 32
West Hancock 72, Rockford 0
West Hancock 66, West Fork 18
St. Ansgar 63, Rockford 18
St. Ansgar 52, West Fork 12
West Fork 48, Rockford 30
@ Manly
Central Springs 72, Belmond-Klemme 9
Central Springs 48, Eagle Grove 30
Central Springs 43, Forest City 33
Forest City 69, Belmond-Klemme 6
Forest City 58, Eagle Grove 24
Eagle Grove 60, Belmond-Klemme 15
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Michael Pineda have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized. Pineda returns to the Twins with the majority of a 60-game suspension remaining to serve. He received the punishment from Major League Baseball after testing positive for a banned diuretic. Pineda went 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 26 starts for the American League Central champion Twins, his first season with the team.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild won their fifth consecutive game, 5-4 over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Joel Eriksson Ek, Jason Zucker, Carson Soucy and Victor Rask also scored for the Wild, who have an 11-game point streak. Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots for the win.