Friday December 4th “The Midday Report”
Dec 4, 2020 @ 12:34pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday December 4th
Trending
Mason City council shows mixed reaction to new version of electronic sign ordinance
Clear Lake firefighters battle two separate blazes overnight
Iowa elector used to pressure over his Electoral College vote
Mason City man pleads guilty to drunk driving with children in the car
Iowa State University experts says items you are looking for will be tougher to find as we get closer to holidays
