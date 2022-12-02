Friday December 2nd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Waterloo East — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake girls vs. Webster City — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:30, tipoff 7:45

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High girls vs. Waterloo West — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 3:50, tipoff 4:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Wisconsin — pre-game 12:45, tipoff 1:00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara says he’s transferring to Iowa after serving as Michigan’s backup quarterback this season. McNamara announced his decision on Twitter. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility. McNamara started every game for the Wolverines in 2021 but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy after the opener. McNamara appeared in the second and third games and didn’t play again. Spencer Petras has struggled as Iowa’s starter and has a year of eligibility with the COVID-19 waiver. Alex Padilla backed up Petras and is in the transfer portal.

CHARLES CITY — The Clear Lake boys basketball team outscored Charles City 11-6 in the second overtime as the Lions edged the Comets 69-64 last night in Charles City, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Cael Stephany had 22 points, including six three-pointers, while Thomas Meyer added 20. Travaughn Luyobya also had 12 for Clear Lake, as the Lions are 1-0 and off until Tuesday when they host New Hampton. Chase Low had 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime to lead Charles City, as the Comets drop to 1-1 on the season.

MASON CITY — Kale Hobart had 13 points while Davison Maxwell added 11 as the Mason City High boys beat New Hampton 62-57 last night in the Riverhawks’ season opener, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Mason City turns right around and hosts Waterloo East as part of a girl-boy Iowa Alliance Conference doubleheader tonight, which you can hear on KGLO starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game shortly after 6 o’clock.

ALGONA — The Newman boys outscored Bishop Garrigan 46-28 in the second half on their way to a 76-58 win in Top of Iowa Conference play on Thursday night in Algona. Newman is 1-0 and will host North Butler tonight.

ALGONA — #1/1A Bishop Garrigan outscored Newman 33-1 in the first quarter and cruised to an 85-18 win in Top of Iowa Conference girls basketball last night. The Knights are 1-1 and will host North Butler tonight.

— girls high school basketball Thursday

Osage 40, Riceville 37

IOWA CITY — North Carolina State shot 55 percent for the game as the 12th-ranked Wiolfpack beat the 10th-ranked Iowa women 94-81 in Iowa City last night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. North Carolina State grabbed momentum by outscoring the Hawkeyes 26-18 in the second quarter.

Junior guard Caitlin Clark set a Carver-Hawkeye Arena record with 45 points.

Iowa is 5-3 and will open Big Ten play on Sunday against Wisconsin.

DES MOINES, IOWA – In front of over 4,000 elementary and middle school students at the annual Pack the Knapp game, the Drake women’s basketball team rolled past Lindenwood in an 87-60 victory inside a full arena on Thursday afternoon. Sarah Beth Gueldner led all scorers with 17 points, a new season high. Maggie Bair followed with 16 points while Katie Dinnebier added 14, with Mason City native Megan Meyer chipping in 13. Drake is 4-2 on the season and will travel to South Dakota on Tuesday.

DES MOINES — The Mason City High boys wrestling team split a pair of duals in Des Moines last night. The Riverhawks took advantage of numerous open weights to beat the host North-Hoover 58-22. Hale Rhodes had a major decision at 160 in Mason City’s only contested win. Mason City then dropped a 54-27 decision to East. Picking up pins for Mason City were Kevin Carney at 138, Ethan Olsen at 152 and Kale DiMarco at 106. Mason City travels to the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls on Saturday

— boys wrestling duals from Thursday

@ Nashua-Plainfield

Nashua-Plainfield 75, Newman 3

Nashua-Plainfield 56, Lake Mills 19

Nashua-Plainfield 68, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12

Lake Mills 48, Newman 28

Lake Mills 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 19

Newman 31, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30

@ North Butler

Osage 87, North Butler-Clarksville 6

Osage 74, North Union 6

Osage 82, Northwood-Kensett 0

North Union 51, North Butler-Clarksville 30

North Union 60, Northwood-Kensett 18

North Butler-Clarksville 60, Northwood-Kensett 18

@ Central Springs

Eagle Grove 46, Central Springs 30

Eagle Grove 54, Forest City 33

Central Springs 48, Forest City 36

@ Rockford

West Hancock 69, Rockford 0

West Hancock 70, West Fork 0

West Hancock 50, St. Ansgar 24

St. Ansgar 66, Rockford 6

St. Ansgar 72, West Fork 0

Rockford 30, West Fork 6

@ Iowa Falls

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 75, Iowa Falls-Alden 10

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 9

— girls wrestling dual from Thursday

Osage 63, North Central Trailblazers 18

IOWA CITY — A busy week of Cy-Hawk competition begins Sunday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena when 2nd-ranked Iowa hosts #7 Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have won the last 16 duals in the series but the intensity has returned, especially in the wake of a post dual scuffle last year in Ames following Iowa’s 23-11 win. ISU coach Kevin Dresser.

It has been several years since this dual has seen so much hype.

Who the Hawkeyes send out to the mat remains a mystery at several weights as a number of regulars have been battling injury.

Iowa coach Tom Brands has never lost to Iowa State and the Cyclones will look for their first victory in the series since 2004.

Brands says Iowa State’s rise in the national rankings does not change how they approach it.

Brands calls it a great opportunity for his team.

Sunday’s dual begins at 1:30 in Iowa City.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers. Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Mats Zuccarello also scored for Minnesota, which has won four of five. Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl extended goal streaks for Edmonton, which had won three in a row. Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots for the Oilers.